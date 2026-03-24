Deadly Explosion in Sevastopol Damages Multiple Apartment Blocks, Casualties Reported

A powerful explosion that rocked Sevastopol during the night of March 24 caused significant destruction across a residential neighborhood, leaving multiple casualties and raising urgent questions about its cause.

Photo: https://t.me/razvozhaev/ Building explosion in Sevastopol

According to a correspondent from TASS, the blast damaged at least six apartment buildings. The epicenter was identified in building No. 14, while a nearby building, No. 20, sustained fire damage. At least four additional residential structures in the vicinity also show visible destruction.

The shockwave shattered windows and scattered debris across dozens of meters. Authorities quickly cordoned off part of the квартал surrounding the site as emergency services began assessment and rescue operations.

Official reports confirm that 12 people were injured in the explosion. Two individuals were killed, including a mother of multiple children. Authorities believe the blast may have originated in her apartment.

The Investigative Committee reported that the woman's son, born in 2006, remains missing. Search efforts are ongoing as rescuers continue to clear debris and examine the damaged structures.

Gas Leak Ruled Out

Mikhail Razvozhayev, governor of Sevastopol, stated that specialists have fully ruled out бытовой gas as the cause of the explosion. This conclusion shifts attention toward other possible scenarios, though no official explanation has yet been confirmed.

The incident, which occurred in a residential building on Korchagina Street, is now under active investigation. Authorities have not disclosed further details about potential causes, but the scale of the damage and the исключение of a gas leak suggest a more complex origin.

Emergency services remain on site, while residents of nearby buildings assess the aftermath of one of the most severe urban incidents in the city in recent months.