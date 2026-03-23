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Massive Drone Attack on Russia’s Leningrad Region: Over 60 UAVs Shot Down in 24 Hours

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The Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a large-scale drone attack on Russia's Leningrad Region on Sunday, March 22, with strikes continuing until the morning of March 23. According to regional authorities, more than 60 unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed within less than 24 hours.

Ukraine's Shark UAV
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Azerelia, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Ukraine's Shark UAV

Details of the Overnight Attack

Residents of the Leningrad Region reported hearing multiple explosions during the night in the area of Gatchina. According to eyewitnesses, the sounds were "deep and muffled,” triggering car alarms across nearby neighborhoods. Some residents also reported seeing flashes in the sky.

The governor of the region, Alexander Drozdenko, confirmed that several Ukrainian drones were shot down over the Gatchina district. He added that one of the attacks caused a shockwave that shattered windows in three apartments, while falling debris ignited dry grass.

Infrastructure Damage and Fires

Another drone damaged a power line support structure near the settlement of Ermilovo in the Vyborg district. The crash site also led to a fire in dry vegetation.

The port of Primorsk was also targeted. According to Drozdenko, a fuel storage tank caught fire following the strike.

"A fuel tank was damaged at the port of Primorsk, and a fire broke out.”

Due to the fire, port personnel were evacuated, the governor уточнил.

Air Defense Response and Broader Context

Over the same 24-hour period, Russian air defense systems reportedly intercepted eight guided aerial bombs launched by Ukrainian forces at Russian targets, according to a statement from the Ministry of Defense of Russia during its daily briefing on the situation in the special military operation zone.

The ministry also reported that 526 aircraft-type drones were shot down over the same period, though it did not disclose the specific locations of these interceptions.

Ukraine has regularly used guided aerial bombs in strikes on Russian targets. Between March 14 and March 20, Russian air defenses reportedly destroyed 40 such munitions. During the same period, forces also intercepted 12 projectiles from the American HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, two guided Neptune missiles, and 2,615 drones.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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