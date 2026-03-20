Trump Weighs Seizing Iranian Island to Reopen Hormuz Strait

The administration of US President Donald Trump is considering a plan to seize or blockade Iran's Kharg Island in order to force Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, according to Axios, citing sources.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Earth Science and Remote Sensing Unit, NASA Johnson Space Center, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Strait of Hormuz

The report notes that such an operation could only begin after US armed forces further weaken Iran's military capabilities in the region of the strait.

"We need about a month to further weaken the Iranians with strikes, capture the island, and then take them by the throat and use it as leverage in negotiations,” a source told the outlet.

Military Preparations Under Consideration

To carry out such an operation, if approved, additional forces will be required. Three Marine units are already being deployed to the region, and the White House and the Pentagon are considering sending even more troops, according to a US official.

A senior administration official emphasized that the US president wants the Strait of Hormuz reopened and is prepared to take decisive action if necessary.

"If taking Kharg Island is required, he will do it,” the official said, adding that no final decision has yet been made.

Strategic Importance of the Strait

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported that the United States could use Marines redeployed from Japan to seize islands south of Iran as a means of pressuring Tehran to restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

The potential operation highlights the strategic importance of the strait, one of the world's most critical energy transit routes, as tensions between Washington and Tehran continue to escalate.

Details

Kharg Island also spelled Khark Island and often referred to as the "Forbidden Island", is a continental island of Iran in the Persian Gulf. The island is 25 kilometres (16 mi) off the coast of Iran and 483 kilometres (300 mi) northwest of the Strait of Hormuz. Administered by the adjacent coastal Bushehr Province, Kharg Island provides a sea port for the export of up to 90% of Iran's oil products, as well as supplying storage for up to 30 million barrels (5 million cubic metres) of oil, and is therefore strategically important. The island lies close to several offshore oil fields, including the Faridun, Darius, Cyrus, and Ardašir fields. The city of Kharg and the Jazireh-ye Khark Lighthouse are located on the island, which has its own freshwater supply. Before it developed into a major oil terminal in the 1960s, Iranian writer Jalal Al-e-Ahmad famously called the island "The Orphan Pearl of the Persian Gulf".

