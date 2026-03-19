First Strike on US Stealth Fighter: Iran Showcases F-35 Damage Evidence

The Aerospace Forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have released footage from an Iranian optical-electronic system allegedly showing a damaged US fifth-generation fighter jet F-35 over central Iran.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ F-35

First Reported Strike on a US F-35

The aircraft shown in the video is believed to be the same jet that later managed to reach a US base in the Middle East and make an emergency landing, as previously reported by American media.

"It is obvious that this is the very aircraft that later managed to reach one of the Middle Eastern bases and carry out an emergency landing,” the report states.

US broadcaster CNN, citing sources, also reported that an American F-35 made an emergency landing at a US base in the region, presumably after being hit by Iranian forces.

This marks the first known instance since the beginning of the conflict in which Iran has struck a US aircraft.

Earlier, Iran carried out strikes on a power plant and an oil refinery in Haifa, one of the largest cities in Israel.

The IRGC also reported an attack on the US Navy's Fifth Fleet in the Middle East, signaling a further expansion of hostilities involving American military assets in the region.