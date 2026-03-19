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Iran Strike Wipes Out 17 Percent of Qatar’s LNG Export Capacity

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An Iranian strike last night destroyed 17% of Qatar's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export capacity, Reuters reports, with repairs expected to take three to five years. Based on pre-conflict market estimates, the strike eliminated roughly 3.5% of global LNG production in a single blow.

Ras Laffan LNG terminal in 2012
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Matthew Smith @ Flickr, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Ras Laffan LNG terminal in 2012

QatarEnergy Faces Long-Term Force Majeure

Saad al-Kaabi, CEO of QatarEnergy, told Reuters that the company may need to declare force majeure on LNG contracts for up to five years, affecting Italy, Belgium, South Korea, and China.

"These are long-term contracts for which we may have to declare force majeure. We have already declared it for a shorter period, but now it will apply for any duration,” al-Kaabi said.

Ras Laffan Industrial Hub Severely Impacted

The Iranian attack targeted Ras Laffan, one of the largest industrial centers in the world for LNG production, according to QatarEnergy. Emergency response teams were immediately dispatched to extinguish fires caused by the strike, as significant damage occurred.

No casualties have been reported, and the location of all personnel is known, the company added.

Global Significance of Ras Laffan

Ras Laffan, located about 80 km north of Doha, is Qatar's main industrial cluster for liquefaction, storage, and shipping of natural gas. The facility is the largest LNG production and export complex in the world, featuring 14 production lines with a total capacity of approximately 77 million tons per year. Its port, spanning roughly 4,500 hectares, is the largest artificial harbor globally and handles about 20% of global LNG shipments.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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