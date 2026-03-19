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Israel Strikes Iran's Major Caspian Sea Port, Targets Warships and Buildings

Incidents

Israel has carried out a strike on Iranian naval vessels in the Caspian Sea, according to The Times of Israel.

Israeli Air Force
Photo: iaf.org.il by Amit Agronov, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Israeli Air Force

Explosions Reported in Iranian Caspian Port

Multiple explosions were reported in the Iranian port city of Bandar Anzali, located on the Caspian Sea coast. Israeli officials said the strikes targeted ships belonging to Iran's navy.

A spokesperson for the Bandar Anzali mayor's office stated that several buildings also came under attack, according to Tasnim.

The main customs headquarters, an administrative building of a shipping company, and several port facilities were hit.

Iran-Israel Escalation Reaches Critical Point

The strike followed one of Iran's most intense attacks on Israel overnight on March 18. Massive fires and widespread power outages were reported across several towns of the country, with authorities describing the situation in some border regions as critical.

Energy Infrastructure Becomes Primary Target

In the early hours of Thursday, March 19, Iran launched a missile strike on the world's largest liquefied natural gas complex in Ras Laffan, Qatar, according to QatarEnergy.

The attack caused fires and significant damage, though all personnel were safely evacuated and no casualties were reported. Qatar's Ministry of Defense said Iran fired five ballistic missiles, four of which were intercepted.

Ras Laffan serves as the world's крупнейший hub for liquefied natural gas production and exports, supplying around 20 percent of global demand.

Earlier, the United States and Israel struck key Iranian oil and gas facilities, including a refinery and the petrochemical complex in Asaluyeh, as well as the massive South Pars gas field, the largest in the world.

A representative of Iran's central military headquarters, Khatam al-Anbiya, warned that Tehran would "burn to the ground” all enemy energy infrastructure in response to the attacks on its oil facilities.

Alireza Tangsiri, commander of the naval forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, said Iran had updated its list of targets across the Middle East and now considers US oil facilities equivalent to military bases.

He stressed that powerful strikes against those targets are imminent.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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