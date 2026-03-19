Iran Strikes Saudi Arabia: Fuel Reserves for US Fighter Jets Reportedly Destroyed

Iran has destroyed fuel reserves used by American fighter jets in Saudi Arabia, according to Tasnim, which reported the development via its Telegram channel.

Saudi Air Defenses Respond as Explosions Hit Riyadh

Earlier, the Saudi Ministry of Defense announced that it intercepted four ballistic missiles. Officials said debris scattered across districts of Riyadh, but reported no casualties or damage. Shortly afterward, authorities confirmed a second wave of explosions in the capital.

The attack struck just hours before a scheduled consultative meeting of foreign ministers from several Arab and Islamic nations, who planned to discuss the latest developments in the Middle East.

First-Ever Air Raid Alerts Signal Growing Threat

Residents across Saudi Arabia received mobile phone alerts warning of an aerial threat for the first time, Tasnim reported, highlighting the growing intensity of the conflict.

In recent weeks, Iran has sharply increased its attacks on Saudi territory. Tehran has targeted American military bases across the region as well as critical oil infrastructure.

Energy Infrastructure Under Pressure After Ras Tanura Restart

Explosions erupted shortly after Saudi officials announced the restart of the Ras Tanura oil refinery, which had halted operations following a previous Iranian strike. The facility plays a crucial role as a supplier of diesel fuel to European markets.

The refinery had remained offline since March 2 due to damage from earlier attacks, underscoring the vulnerability of key energy assets amid escalating regional tensions.

Iran continues to expand its campaign, striking both US military installations and oil facilities across the Middle East, signaling a broader and more aggressive phase in the conflict.