World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Iran Issues Warning Over Potential Strikes in Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar

Incidents

Iran has announced potential attacks on the oil and gas sectors of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, according to reports by IRIB News.

Ras al-Khaimah
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Vincent Eisfeld, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Ras al-Khaimah
"Leave the areas around oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar,"

the report warned, signaling possible escalation targeting critical energy infrastructure.

According to The Times of Israel, Iran has specifically threatened several major facilities in the region. These include the Samref oil refinery in Saudi Arabia and petrochemical complexes in Jubail, one of the kingdom's key industrial hubs.

Additional threats reportedly target the Al-Hasan gas field in the United Arab Emirates, as well as petrochemical plants and oil refineries in Qatar.

Earlier, Iran stated that forces from the United States and Israel had struck its major oil and gas field, South Pars. Israel later confirmed that it had carried out strikes on facilities located within that field.

The situation is further complicated by disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical oil transit routes. Any escalation in this area could significantly impact global energy markets.

Amid these developments, on March 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia is ready to cooperate with Europe on oil and gas supplies, noting that Moscow is awaiting a signal from European partners.

The threat of attacks on Gulf energy infrastructure raises concerns about supply disruptions, price volatility, and broader geopolitical instability. The region remains central to global oil and gas production, making any escalation a matter of international significance.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Healthy Lifestyle Secrets That Can Reduce Risk of Infarction and Cancer
Health
Healthy Lifestyle Secrets That Can Reduce Risk of Infarction and Cancer
Raw Video Shows Man Fatally Shooting Himself While Filming Social Media Video
Society
Raw Video Shows Man Fatally Shooting Himself While Filming Social Media Video
Iranian Ambassador Responds to Rumors of Supreme Leader Receiving Treatment in Moscow
World
Iranian Ambassador Responds to Rumors of Supreme Leader Receiving Treatment in Moscow
Popular
Deepfakes, Silence, and Strategy: How Netanyahu’s Absence Sparked Media Crisis

Rumors surrounding Benjamin Netanyahu’s alleged disappearance have evolved into a powerful information warfare tool, intensifying tensions between Israel and Iran

Deepfakes, Silence, and Strategy: How Netanyahu’s Absence Sparked Media Crisis
T-98 Kombat: Russia’s Armored SUV Built for Survival and Luxury
T-98 Kombat: Russia’s Armored SUV Built for Survival and Luxury
Iranian Ambassador Responds to Rumors of Supreme Leader Receiving Treatment in Moscow
US General in Kyiv Reportedly Sustained Concussion After Alcohol Incident
Kazakhstan Approves New Constitution in Landmark Referendum Andrey Mihayloff China, US, and Europe Accelerate Military Spending and War Preparations Petr Ermilin Scientists Predict First Evidence of Alien Life by 2075 — But Not the Kind You Expect Angela Antonova
Shoygu Says 56 Countries Acting Against Russia, Warns of Growing Security Threats
Iran's 'Gray Cardinal' Ali Larijani Killed in Israeli Strike on Tehran
Russia Strengthens Ties with Cuba as Sanctions Intensify
Russia Strengthens Ties with Cuba as Sanctions Intensify
Last materials
Putin Slams IOC Over Double Standards and Political Use of Sport
Iran Issues Warning Over Potential Strikes in Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar
Kazakhstan Approves New Constitution in Landmark Referendum
Galaxy Z TriFold Discontinued: Samsung Winds Down Experimental Foldable
China, US, and Europe Accelerate Military Spending and War Preparations
Brad Pitt Fights Back Over French Winery Sale, Demands Interrogation of Russian Billionaire
Trump Tries to Spark National Protests in Cuba to Capture Blacked Out Island of Freedom
Japan Unveils Kawasaki EC-2 SOJ Electronic Warfare Aircraft in First Public Flight
Raw Video Shows Man Fatally Shooting Himself While Filming Social Media Video
Northern Israel on Brink of Evacuation After Intense Iranian Strikes
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.