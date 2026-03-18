Iran Issues Warning Over Potential Strikes in Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar

Iran has announced potential attacks on the oil and gas sectors of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, according to reports by IRIB News.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Vincent Eisfeld, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Ras al-Khaimah

"Leave the areas around oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar,"

the report warned, signaling possible escalation targeting critical energy infrastructure.

According to The Times of Israel, Iran has specifically threatened several major facilities in the region. These include the Samref oil refinery in Saudi Arabia and petrochemical complexes in Jubail, one of the kingdom's key industrial hubs.

Additional threats reportedly target the Al-Hasan gas field in the United Arab Emirates, as well as petrochemical plants and oil refineries in Qatar.

Earlier, Iran stated that forces from the United States and Israel had struck its major oil and gas field, South Pars. Israel later confirmed that it had carried out strikes on facilities located within that field.

The situation is further complicated by disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical oil transit routes. Any escalation in this area could significantly impact global energy markets.

Amid these developments, on March 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia is ready to cooperate with Europe on oil and gas supplies, noting that Moscow is awaiting a signal from European partners.

The threat of attacks on Gulf energy infrastructure raises concerns about supply disruptions, price volatility, and broader geopolitical instability. The region remains central to global oil and gas production, making any escalation a matter of international significance.