Northern Israel on Brink of Evacuation After Intense Iranian Strikes

Israel has experienced one of the most difficult nights since the escalation of tensions with Iran, according to sources cited by Fars. Reports describe a wave of missile strikes targeting central and northern regions of the country, causing widespread disruption and damage.

Missile Strikes and Widespread Damage

According to the report, explosions and falling debris from intercepted missiles triggered large-scale fires and power outages across multiple settlements. The attacks resulted in significant material damage, further intensifying the already volatile situation.

"Israeli sources described the past night as one of the most difficult, accompanied by a wave of missile strikes of Iranian origin targeting central and northern areas,"

the agency reported.

Northern Communities Face Critical Situation

Local council leaders in northern border communities warned of a worsening humanitarian situation. They urged the government to urgently allocate additional resources for civilian protection.

Officials cautioned that without immediate support, a full evacuation of some settlements may soon become unavoidable, highlighting the severity of the threat faced by residents in these areas.

Air Defense Systems Activated

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the detection of missiles launched from Iran, stating that air defense systems were actively engaged in intercepting incoming targets.

The effectiveness of these systems helped mitigate some of the damage, though falling fragments still caused destruction on the ground.

Russia's Position on Iran's Nuclear Program

Earlier, on June 21, 2025, Vladimir Putin stated that Russia had repeatedly informed Israel that there was no evidence suggesting Iran intends to develop nuclear weapons. He подчеркнул that the Islamic Republic has the right to pursue nuclear technologies for peaceful purposes.

This statement reflects broader geopolitical tensions surrounding the conflict and differing international perspectives on Iran's activities.