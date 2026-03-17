Rocket Debris Halts Tel Aviv Commuter Trains After Iranian Attack

Commuter train services in the suburbs of Tel Aviv were temporarily suspended following the discovery of rocket debris after another Iranian missile strike, according to the state broadcaster Kan. Police confirmed that fragments were found at multiple points in the metropolitan district.

The suspension affected trains running between Tel Aviv and Rishon LeZion, one of Israel's busiest commuter routes. Security services are inspecting the tracks for additional hazards before resuming normal operations.

Damage and Injuries

In Rishon LeZion, the impact of the missile debris caused significant damage to a residential building. Emergency responders from Magen David Adom discovered a woman in her 30s inside a protected room along with her dog at the time of the strike.

The woman sustained minor injuries and was experiencing severe shock. After receiving first aid, she was transported to Shamir Asaf HaRofeh Hospital.

Operational Disruptions

The incident led to major interruptions on one of Israel's most heavily trafficked rail corridors. Authorities are conducting thorough inspections to ensure the safety of passengers before services resume.

Preliminary reports indicate that no other casualties occurred during the incident, though the disruption continues to impact daily commutes.