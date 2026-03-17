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Tragedy Near Moscow: Third Child Found 10 km from Ice Breakthrough Site

Incidents

The body of the third child who went missing after falling through the ice near Zvenigorod in the Moscow region has been discovered, according to investigators.

Awakening of two rivers, Anadyr and Belaya, after a long winter
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by valeriya, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Awakening of two rivers, Anadyr and Belaya, after a long winter

Officials said the remains were found approximately 10 kilometers from the site where the children are believed to have fallen into the Moscow River.

"Relevant forensic examinations will be назначены to determine the cause of the child's death. Investigators and forensic specialists continue their work,” said Olga Vradiy, a representative of the regional Investigative Committee.

Children Went Missing During Walk

The tragedy began on March 7, when a 13-year-old girl and two 12-year-old boys disappeared during a walk in Zvenigorod.

Investigators believe the children fell through thin ice near the riverbank.

The two boys were found earlier during search operations, while the girl had remained missing until now.

Search Operation Lasted Several Days

Emergency services, police, and volunteer search teams launched a large-scale operation involving hundreds of people.

Initial clues, including clothing items such as a hat and scarf found near a suspected break in the ice, helped narrow the search area.

Video surveillance footage also showed the children heading toward the riverside shortly before they disappeared.

Challenging Conditions for Rescuers

Divers faced extremely difficult conditions during the search. Water temperatures were close to freezing, and strong currents complicated underwater operations.

Rescuers had to cut through ice manually to allow divers to enter the water, while poor visibility forced them to rely largely on touch.

The riverbed in the area is uneven, with deep pits and submerged debris, further hindering efforts.

Why Bodies Were Found Far Apart

Experts explained that differences in body weight, clothing, and trapped air can affect how bodies move in water.

"Each case is different. Air trapped under clothing escapes at different rates, and the current at the time was strong,” said specialist Sergei Teplenin.

The current carried the victims varying distances downstream, explaining why they were discovered far from the initial incident site.

Witnesses and Safety Reminder

Witnesses later reported seeing the children on the ice and hearing cries for help, but did not alert emergency services.

Legal experts noted that bystanders cannot be held criminally liable in such situations if they lack the training to respond effectively.

Authorities stress that anyone witnessing such an emergency should immediately call emergency services before attempting a rescue.

Danger of Thin Ice

Specialists warn that safe ice thickness begins at around 10 centimeters. Ice near shorelines or areas with warmer water is typically thinner and more dangerous.

Thawing conditions can weaken ice rapidly, reducing its strength by up to 25 percent in just a few days. Snow cover makes the situation even more hazardous by concealing weak spots.

The incident serves as a tragic reminder of the risks associated with venturing onto unstable ice.

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Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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