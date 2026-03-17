Iran's 'Gray Cardinal' Ali Larijani Killed in Israeli Strike on Tehran

Israeli media outlets have reported that Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, was killed in a targeted strike in Tehran. However, Iranian authorities have not yet confirmed the claim.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Mostafameraji, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Ali Larijani (15)

According to Channel 12, citing unnamed sources, Larijani was reportedly at a location he occasionally used as a safe residence when it was struck. The report claims he was present with his son at the time of the attack.

"He was at the site of the incident with his son and was attacked. He could not have survived this strike,” an unnamed Israeli official told Channel 12.

Israeli Officials Comment on the Strike

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz also confirmed the information cited by Israeli media, according to reports from Ynet.

If confirmed, the incident would represent one of the most significant targeted attacks on a senior Iranian figure in recent months.

The Jerusalem Post noted that the strike could be the largest such operation targeting Iranian leadership since late February.

Who Is Ali Larijani?

Ali Larijani is widely regarded as one of the most influential political figures in Iran. Over the years, he has held multiple senior positions, including speaker of parliament and a key role in national security decision-making.

Observers often describe him as a powerful behind-the-scenes figure within the Iranian political system.

No Official Confirmation from Tehran

As of now, authorities in Iran have not issued any official statement confirming or denying the reports of Larijani's death.

The lack of confirmation leaves the situation unclear, as information during periods of heightened conflict can be difficult to independently verify.

Broader Context of Regional Tensions

The reported strike comes amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, with both sides engaged in a series of indirect confrontations.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian discussed the situation in the Middle East, emphasizing the need for de-escalation.