Drone Strike Sparks Major Fire at Fujairah Oil Complex in UAE

A fire broke out at a petrochemical complex in the major UAE port of Fujairah after a drone attack. According to preliminary information, no casualties were reported. The administration of the city of Al-Fujairah announced the incident on its page on the social network X.

City officials stated that civil defense units quickly arrived at the scene. Rescue services began extinguishing the fire at the petrochemical facility. Authorities have not yet disclosed the scale of the damage or officially confirmed the cause of the attack.

Oil Exports Temporarily Suspended

According to Bloomberg, the incident forced the port to temporarily suspend oil exports. Fujairah is considered one of the few terminals in the region that continues to export oil despite rising tensions.

The port is located near the Strait of Hormuz, although it lies outside the strait itself.

Other Export Routes in the Region

Other ports through which Middle Eastern oil shipments continue include Yanbu on the Red Sea in Saudi Arabia and Mina al-Fahal in Oman.

In March, air defense systems in the United Arab Emirates had already intercepted drones twice near the Fujairah port area — on March 3 and March 14. In both cases, falling debris caused fires in the nearby oil industrial zone.

Drone Incident Near Dubai Airport

Earlier on the same day, a drone attack near Dubai International Airport ignited one of the fuel tanks in the area. The fire was quickly localized.

Air traffic controllers reported that the UAE had extended the partial closure of its airspace for another week.

Air Defense Interceptions

The UAE Ministry of Defense stated that air defense systems intercepted six ballistic missiles and 21 drones launched from the territory of Iran.

Since the beginning of the conflict in the Middle East, the country's air defense forces have reportedly intercepted more than 300 missiles and over 1,600 drones.