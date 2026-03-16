Video Shows Fiber-Optic FPV Drone Striking US Victoria Base in Iraq

A strike believed to have been carried out with a fiber-optic FPV drone has reportedly hit the US Victoria military base in Iraq.

According to available information, the facility was attacked by the pro-Iranian group Kataib Hezbollah. Judging by the absence of any visible electronic interference, the strike was carried out using a drone controlled through a fiber-optic cable.

The footage shows the drone freely flying over the base while searching for a suitable target. Only civilian vehicles appear to be visible, while military equipment seems to have been hidden inside hangars. The drone operator ultimately decides to strike one of these hangars.

New Type of Drone Control

Fiber-optic FPV drones are controlled through a cable rather than a radio signal, which makes them resistant to electronic warfare systems that normally disrupt or jam conventional drones.

Iran Comments on US Drone Capabilities

Earlier, Abbas Araghchi, the foreign minister of Iran, stated that the United States uses the LUCAS drone for strikes against Arab countries. According to him, the drone is similar to the Iranian Shahed unmanned aerial vehicle.