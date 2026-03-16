Ukrainian Drone Attacks on Moscow Continue for Third Day in a Row

Moscow and the surrounding region have been attacked by Ukrainian drones for the third consecutive day. On Monday morning several more UAVs were shot down near the capital.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by АрміяInform, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Ukrainian drone

From 6:24 a. m. to about 7:00 a. m., 12 drones approaching the city were destroyed. According to Sergei Sobyanin, the mayor of Moscow, the largest number of UAVs was eliminated at 6:55 a. m., when four aircraft were shot down. No information has been reported about casualties or major damage on the ground. Later it became known that two more UAVs had been destroyed.

Drones were spotted in the Naro-Fominsk and Solnechnogorsk districts, the Istra area, Mozhaisk, and the village of Rassudovo. Explosions were also heard in Kubinka, Podolsk, Dubna, and Domodedovo.

The attack had also taken place the previous evening. At 7:39 p. m. another UAV attack was repelled, and at 8:14 p. m., according to the Moscow mayor, air defense forces also shot down one drone. Closer to midnight three more UAVs were destroyed. By that time, 119 drones attempting to reach the capital had already been eliminated over two days. During the night of Monday, March 16, air defense forces stopped 48 drones on their approach to Moscow.

Drones Launched From Three Regions of Ukraine

According to Shot, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are attempting to attack Moscow with FP-1 drones capable of flying up to 1,200 kilometers. The UAVs are 3.5 meters long and can carry up to 50 kilograms of explosives.

It is claimed that the drones are launched from the Khmelnytskyi, Mykolaiv, and Chernihiv regions of Ukraine. The UAVs reportedly fly in "packs” of eight to ten units, with attacks carried out in waves.

Largest Drone Attack Since the Beginning of the Year

According to reports as of March 15, the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out the largest drone raid on Moscow since the beginning of 2026. At that moment, within less than 12 hours, 65 unmanned aerial vehicles had been shot down on their approach to the city.

Earlier, on March 14, air defense systems shot down 280 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions within ten hours. The attempted attack occurred between 11:00 a. m. and 9:00 p. m. Moscow time. In particular, 47 UAVs flying toward Moscow were destroyed.