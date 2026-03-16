World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Three US Air Force KC-135 Stratotankers Arrive in Romania

Incidents

The United States on Sunday, March 15, transferred three Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft to Romania, Digi24 TV channel said.

Boeing KC-135R Stratotanker ‘80100’ (35066088644)
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Alan Wilson, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Boeing KC-135R Stratotanker ‘80100’ (35066088644)

"Three American refueling aircraft Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker landed in Romania. These are the first aircraft to arrive in the country after Romania approved the US request to deploy troops to Romania for participation in the war in the Middle East,” the report said.

It is also reported that radar systems, surveillance sensors, and several hundred American military personnel are expected to be deployed to the country in the near future.

Earlier, Bloomberg, citing sources, reported that the United States could send up to 500 troops to Romania to support the operation in Iran. According to the sources, Romania also plans to approve the US request for the temporary deployment of fighter aircraft at the Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base on the Black Sea.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Iran Claims It Disabled US Aircraft Carrier Abraham Lincoln
Hotspots and Incidents
Iran Claims It Disabled US Aircraft Carrier Abraham Lincoln
Doctor Names One of the Healthiest Foods You Can Eat
Health
Doctor Names One of the Healthiest Foods You Can Eat
Oman’s Surprise Move: Why the Sultanate Turned Away From Trump’s Board of Peace Initiative
Asia
Oman’s Surprise Move: Why the Sultanate Turned Away From Trump’s Board of Peace Initiative
Popular
Iskander Missile Filmed Flying Over Kyiv

Video footage published by Ukrainian media reportedly shows an Iskander ballistic missile flying over Kyiv during a morning strike

Iskander Missile Filmed Flying Over Kyiv
Israel Says It Destroyed Plane Used by Iran’s Supreme Leader in Tehran Strike
Israel Says It Destroyed Plane Used by Iran’s Supreme Leader in Tehran Strike
Three US Air Force KC-135 Stratotankers Arrive in Romania
Ukrainian Drone Attacks on Moscow Continue for Third Day in a Row
Oman’s Surprise Move: Why the Sultanate Turned Away From Trump’s Board of Peace Initiative Lyuba Lulko From Shadow Fleets to Drone Boats: Russian Analyst on the Future of Naval Warfare Daria Aslamova India Delays Trade Deal With US Amid New Investigation by Washington Oleg Artyukov
Last materials
Ukrainian Drone Attacks on Moscow Continue for Third Day in a Row
Three US Air Force KC-135 Stratotankers Arrive in Romania
Iskander Missile Filmed Flying Over Kyiv
Israel Says It Destroyed Plane Used by Iran’s Supreme Leader in Tehran Strike
Oman’s Surprise Move: Why the Sultanate Turned Away From Trump’s Board of Peace Initiative
Political Battle in Washington: The Controversy Over Iran’s Alleged Threat to California
From Shadow Fleets to Drone Boats: Russian Analyst on the Future of Naval Warfare
India Delays Trade Deal With US Amid New Investigation by Washington
Iran Conflict Could Drain US Arms Supplies and Hit Ukraine Hard
Wood Ash as Fertilizer: Which Garden Plants Benefit Most
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.