Three US Air Force KC-135 Stratotankers Arrive in Romania

The United States on Sunday, March 15, transferred three Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft to Romania, Digi24 TV channel said.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Alan Wilson, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Boeing KC-135R Stratotanker ‘80100’ (35066088644)

"Three American refueling aircraft Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker landed in Romania. These are the first aircraft to arrive in the country after Romania approved the US request to deploy troops to Romania for participation in the war in the Middle East,” the report said.

It is also reported that radar systems, surveillance sensors, and several hundred American military personnel are expected to be deployed to the country in the near future.

Earlier, Bloomberg, citing sources, reported that the United States could send up to 500 troops to Romania to support the operation in Iran. According to the sources, Romania also plans to approve the US request for the temporary deployment of fighter aircraft at the Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base on the Black Sea.