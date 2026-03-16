Iskander Missile Filmed Flying Over Kyiv

In Ukraine, a missile from the operational-tactical missile system Iskander was filmed flying over Kyiv. The footage of the flyover was published on Telegram by the outlet Strana.ua.

"Morning flight of an "Iskander' over Kyiv,” the publication said.

The video shows a ballistic missile rapidly passing over the person filming. It is not specified in which part of the city the footage was recorded.

Earlier it was reported that debris from a Geran kamikaze drone had apparently fallen near the Independence Monument in central Kyiv. The footage shows smoking drone debris on the approaches to the stele.