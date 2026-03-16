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Israel Says It Destroyed Plane Used by Iran’s Supreme Leader in Tehran Strike

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The Israel Defense Forces stated that they destroyed in Tehran an aircraft used by Iran's supreme leader. The announcement was published in a statement on the army's Telegram channel.

IDF striking Lebanon
Photo: idf.il by Фотограф отдела пресс-секретаря ЦАХАЛа, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
IDF striking Lebanon

"The Israel Defense Forces carried out a precise strike and destroyed an aircraft used by the supreme leader of the Iranian terrorist regime at Mehrabad Airport in Tehran,” the IDF said.

According to the statement, the aircraft had been used by the late supreme leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei, as well as by other senior officials and Iranian military personnel. It was reportedly used to "advance military procurement and ensure coordination with countries of the axis.”

Earlier, IDF spokesperson Effie Defrin emphasized that the Israeli military has thousands of targets in Iran. According to him, Israel, together with American forces, is developing plans for operations for at least another three weeks.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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