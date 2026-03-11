World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
US Uses HIMARS Ballistic Missiles Against Iranian Navy in Operation Epic Fury

Incidents

The United States, as part of Operation Epic Fury, has used M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System launchers against ships of the Iranian Navy, employing ballistic missiles such as Army Tactical Missile System and Precision Strike Missile, The War Zone said citing materials from the US Central Command.

HIMARS MLRS
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by LCPL Seth Maggard, USMC, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
HIMARS MLRS

ATACMS and PrSM Capabilities

The publication notes that the ATACMS missile is capable of striking only stationary targets at distances of up to 300 kilometers.

By contrast, the current version of the PrSM missile — known in particular as a "destroyer” of Russian S-400 air defense systems — can be used at ranges of up to 500 kilometers.

A newer modification of the missile is likely capable of striking moving targets at sea, meaning it can function as an anti-ship missile.

The article notes that in 2024 the US Army announced the successful destruction of a moving vessel using an unspecified version of the PrSM missile during exercises in the Pacific Ocean.

Possible First Combat Use Against Moving Ships

The publication suggests that during Operation Epic Fury the United States may have used ballistic missiles against moving enemy ships for the first time in real combat conditions.

According to the report, the use of ballistic missiles against Iranian vessels could serve as a preview of future US military operations.

The PrSM missile is often discussed as a particularly important new capability in the context of any future high-technology war with China in the Pacific region, primarily because of its significantly greater range compared with ATACMS.

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
One-Hour Conversation Between Putin and Trump Reshapes Global Political Balance

A reported phone conversation between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump appears to have coincided with Moscow’s sudden shift on energy exports and Washington’s discussion of easing sanctions on Russian oil

One-Hour Conversation Between Putin and Trump Reshapes Global Political Balance
Storm Shadow Missiles Hit Russia's Bryansk Region: Six Killed
Storm Shadow Missiles Hit Russia's Bryansk Region: Six Killed
Iran Fires Back at Trump: 'More Powerful Forces Could Not Destroy Us'
Iran Unveils New Shahed-101 Kamikaze Drone With Front Propeller Design
Berlin Stands Firm: Merz Rules Out Lifting Sanctions on Russian Energy Oleg Artyukov One-Hour Conversation Between Putin and Trump Reshapes Global Political Balance Lyuba Lulko Planet Trumpland: An ABC from Hell Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
New Chinese Anti-Drone Technology Offers Low-Cost Microwave Defense for Cities
Berlin Stands Firm: Merz Rules Out Lifting Sanctions on Russian Energy
Putin Says Ukraine Still Controls Up to 17 Percent of Donetsk Region
Putin Says Ukraine Still Controls Up to 17 Percent of Donetsk Region
