Bryansk Region Declares Day of Mourning After Deadly Storm Shadow Missile Strike

The Bryansk region declared March 11 a day of mourning for those killed in the missile strike carried out by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the regional capital.

The governor of the region, Alexander Bogomaz, explained that flags will be lowered across the region, while cultural institutions and television and radio broadcasters have been advised to cancel entertainment events and programs.

"The government of the Bryansk region will provide all necessary assistance to the families of the victims and to those who were injured,” he said.

Number of Injured Continues to Rise

Bogomaz also reported that the number of injured has increased. As of Wednesday morning, 42 people were reported wounded.

Twenty-nine people have been hospitalized, including one child whose condition is described as stable.

Nine people whose condition is assessed as serious or extremely serious are being transported to Moscow for treatment in federal medical centers and hospitals.

The remaining twenty patients, whose condition is stable, will remain in hospitals in Bryansk, and their lives are not in danger. Another thirteen people received medical assistance and were prescribed outpatient treatment.

Patients Transferred to Federal Medical Centers

Assistant to the Russian Minister of Health Alexey Kuznetsov added that eleven of the twenty-nine hospitalized patients are in serious condition.

Those transported to Moscow were taken to the Priorov National Medical Research Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics, the Burdenko National Medical Research Center of Neurosurgery, the Pirogov National Medical and Surgical Center of the Russian Ministry of Health, and other hospitals in the capital.

"They tolerated the journey satisfactorily,” Kuznetsov noted.

Fire Extinguished After Missile Strike

According to Bogomaz, firefighters completed efforts the previous evening to extinguish a blaze that broke out following the missile strike.

Investigators are currently examining the site of the tragedy, while authorities are assessing damage to nearby houses and buildings that were affected by the attack.

Kremlin and Foreign Ministry Respond

The response to the missile strike on Bryansk will be determined by the Russian military, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

"This will be decided by our military,” he said when asked about possible retaliatory measures.

Peskov also stressed that the success of the special military operation would prevent attacks of this kind in the future. According to the Kremlin spokesman, Russia must achieve an end to such strikes.

"Our military are working in a systematic manner,” Peskov said.

For her part, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, described the strike as deliberate.

She added that the Secretariat of the United Nations, which regularly comments on the Ukrainian crisis, cannot fail to see this.

According to Zakharova, Russia's permanent mission will bring information about the attack on Bryansk to the attention of the United Nations.

The Investigative Committee announced that a criminal case was opened under the article on terrorism in connection with the massive shelling of Bryansk. According to investigators, at least eight Storm Shadow missiles were fired. More than 70 infrastructure facilities and vehicles were damaged.