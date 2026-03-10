World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Storm Shadow Missiles Hit Russia's Bryansk Region: Two Killed

Incidents

Two people were killed and 16 others were injured as the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched Storm Shadow missiles targeting the Russian city of Bryansk.

Storm Shadow supersonic fighter with missiles
Photo: The UK Ministry of Defence (RAF/MoD) is licensed under Open Government Licence version 1.0.
Storm Shadow supersonic fighter with missiles

According to Mash Telegram channel, the strike hit a factory that produces microchips for mobile devices. At the moment of the attack, a shift change was taking place at the enterprise and employees were preparing to go home.

Originally, it was reported that 12 people were hurt.

The attack was reportedly carried out by Ukrainian Su-24 bombers – they were operating from the territory of the Odessa region.

Several Storm Shadow Missiles Reportedly Fired

Approximately seven Storm Shadow missiles were launched at Bryansk, Shot Telegram channel reported.

According to the report, two people were killed in the strike. Eyewitnesses said that after powerful explosions a thick column of black smoke rose above the city.

Regional Authorities Respond

The Governor of the Bryansk region, Alexander Bogomaz, said after the attack that smoke from burning materials had been recorded in one of the districts of the city.

"Ukrainian Nazis deliberately struck civilians. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded,” he wrote.

According to Bogomaz, the authorities are taking urgent measures to localize and eliminate the consequences of the strike.

The head of the region urged residents to limit the amount of time they spend outdoors and to keep windows closed in their homes.

Zelensky Confirms Missile Attack on Bryansk

Approximately 20 vehicles were damaged in the attack. The missile reportedly crashed near a major traffic junction, adjacent to a shopping center and a residential area.

Before the attack, a missile alert was issued in the region, citizens were urged to seek shelter in buildings with load-bearing walls and stay away from windows.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the strike on Bryansk.

"Commander-in-Chief [of the Ukrainian Armed Forces] Oleksandr Syrskyy told me that the operation was a success," the Ukrainian leader said.

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
