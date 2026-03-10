World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Putin Says Ukraine Still Controls Up to 17 Percent of Donetsk Region

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that approximately 15-17 percent of the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) remains under Ukrainian control. He made the statement during a conversation with the head of the republic, Denis Pushilin.

Monument to miners – defenders of Donbass
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Andrey Vitalievich Bely, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Pushilin confirmed the figures, noting that Kyiv currently controls less than one-fifth of the region.

"They report the same to me — 15-17 percent,” said Putin.

The Russian president added that just six months ago Ukrainian forces controlled about 20 percent of the republic's territory.

Zelensky Proposes Economic Zone Compromise

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky proposed a potential compromise regarding territories in the Donetsk region. He suggested creating a free economic zone in areas currently controlled by Kyiv.

"I think the compromise is that we create a free economic zone that we already have, and we will have to move back a few kilometers,” said Zelensky.

Zelensky also expressed readiness to hold a referendum on withdrawing Ukrainian troops from the region, although he acknowledged that a full withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas would be the worst possible scenario for Kyiv.

At the same time, he called for the withdrawal of some Russian forces from the frontline, saying Moscow would also need to follow agreed rules if a free economic zone were established.

Putin Learns About Soldier Who Defended Position Alone

During the meeting, Pushilin also told Putin about a soldier involved in Russia's special military operation who reportedly defended positions alone for 68 days in the village of Grishino in the Donetsk region.

According to Pushilin, the 21-year-old serviceman from Samara belonged to an assault unit and became the only defender left holding the position.

"He held the positions for 68 days, Vladimir Vladimirovich — 68 days,” said Pushilin.

The soldier reportedly received supplies by drone before being evacuated two months later. Due to severe injuries, both of his feet were amputated. After hearing the story, Putin promised to award the serviceman and ensure he receives full medical assistance upon returning home.

