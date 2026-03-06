World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Iran Strikes in Retaliation After Girls’ School Attack, Hitting US and Israeli Targets

Iran carried out a retaliatory strike after an attack on a girls' school in Minab that claimed the lives of over 100 people, according to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), as reported by RIA Novosti.

"During the 22nd wave of Operation 'True Promise-4', a retaliatory attack was conducted for the massacre of children at the Minab school… US and Zionist regime targets stretching from the Persian Gulf to Tel Aviv were struck,” the IRGC said in a statement.

IRGC Strikes US and Israeli Bases

The IRGC stated that the Iranian Armed Forces targeted American and Israeli bases in the Persian Gulf, Tel Aviv, and military centers in Haifa, using hypersonic Kheibar missiles and the latest heavy medium-range ballistic missiles Khorramshahr-4. In addition, Israel's Ben Gurion Airport was hit.

American military investigators consider it likely that the US was responsible for the attack on the girls' school in Minab, although the investigation is ongoing, according to Reuters, citing two US officials. Sources noted that new evidence could emerge that either exonerates the US or implicates another party.

US Accountability Under Review

The strike on the Minab school was likely carried out by the US during attacks on a nearby IRGC naval base, according to The New York Times, citing satellite imagery analysis, videos, official statements, and other data. US Central Command representative Timothy Hawkins told Reuters that "it would be inappropriate to comment as the incident is under investigation.”

The Pentagon previously stated that "we are conducting an investigation” and emphasized that "we never, of course, attack civilian targets.”

The strike occurred on February 28, following the start of joint US-Israeli operations against Iran. According to Iranian sources, over 160 people were killed, most of them schoolgirls, along with parents and school staff. Funerals were held in Minab on March 3.

