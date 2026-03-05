Russian Varshavyanka Submarine Sinks After US Strike on Bandar Abbas Naval Base

The Iranian Kilo-class submarine (Project 877 Varshavyanka), built in Russia, reportedly sank following a U. S. strike on the naval base in Bandar Abbas, according to TWZ. The American defense portal examined satellite imagery of Iranian facilities after the latest wave of U. S. attacks.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Harald Hansen, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Iranian kilo class submarine

"The only Iranian Kilo-class submarine — the most advanced in the Iranian fleet — which had been moored at the base, also appears to have sunk. A large burn mark is visible near its mooring point by the pier,” the publication reported.

The report also noted that the U.S. Central Command had previously stated that it struck "the most capable Iranian submarine.” Combined with earlier wartime losses, the outlet concluded that Iran's naval capabilities have been significantly reduced.

Earlier Conflicting Reports

Earlier satellite images suggested that the Russian-built Varshavyanka submarine had survived the U. S. strike on Bandar Abbas. At the same time, USNI News, citing the U. S. Central Command, confirmed that American forces had targeted the base housing Iran's Kilo-class submarines.

Iranian Submarine Fleet Composition

Iran's navy operates multiple classes of submarines:

Three Tareq-class diesel-electric submarines (modernized Varshavyanka/Kilo models)

diesel-electric submarines (modernized Varshavyanka/Kilo models) Two Fateh-class submarines

submarines Several Ghadir-class mini-submarines

The Tareq-class represents the largest and most advanced type of Iranian submarine. Measuring 74 meters in length, each can carry 18 torpedoes and remain submerged for extended periods, making them a key asset for the country's naval strategy.

Strategic Implications

The apparent loss of Iran's only modern Kilo-class submarine severely weakens its underwater combat capabilities. Military analysts suggest that this setback, combined with prior losses during ongoing conflicts, leaves Iran's navy significantly diminished and less capable of defending its critical maritime infrastructure.