World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Iran Warns of Strike on Dimona Reactor if Israel Attempts Regime Change

Incidents

Iran has warned that Israel could face a nuclear disaster if Tel Aviv continues attempts to destabilize the Iranian government. The statement was reported by ISNA, citing an unnamed military source.

Iranian flag
Photo: Wikimedia Commons by Sonia Sevilla, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Iranian flag

According to the source, Tehran may target Israel's nuclear reactor in the city of Dimona if the United States and Israel pursue regime change in Iran.

"If the United States and Israel attempt to change the regime in Iran, Tehran will strike the nuclear reactor in the city of Dimona.”

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has not issued an official statement confirming the threat.

Previous Attacks and Rising Tensions

The warning follows earlier escalations between Iran and Israel. In 2025, amid exchanges of missile strikes, Tehran launched an attack toward Dimona and warned that additional strikes could follow.

At the time, a large-scale disaster was avoided. Shortly afterward, US forces carried out strikes against three Iranian nuclear facilities — Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan — key centers of Iran's nuclear program.

Dimona and Israel's Nuclear Ambiguity

The city of Dimona, with a population of slightly over 40,000 people, hosts one of Israel's two nuclear research centers. According to unconfirmed reports, the reactor located there may be capable of producing weapons-grade plutonium.

Alongside potential military applications, the facility also produces radioactive isotopes used in medical and scientific research.

Israel is widely considered one of the world's nine nuclear-armed states. However, the country has never officially confirmed or denied possessing nuclear weapons.

A phrase attributed to former Israeli prime minister Golda Meir is often cited in this context:

"First, we do not have nuclear weapons. Second, if necessary, we will use them.”

There is no confirmed information that Israel has conducted nuclear weapons tests. According to estimates by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), Israel may possess roughly 80 nuclear warheads.

Drone Warfare Creates Strategic Imbalance

The latest warnings come amid broader military confrontation in the region. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran.

In response, Iran carried out missile and drone strikes against Israeli territory and US military bases in Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Jordan. Iranian forces also ordered restrictions on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

The growing use of relatively inexpensive drones by Iran has created a major economic challenge for the United States and its allies.

According to The New York Times, the cost ratio between defense and attack can reach extreme levels. Intercepting a single drone may cost dozens of times more than producing it.

American Patriot air defense systems rely on interceptor missiles that cost roughly three million dollars each, while Iranian drones may cost between $20,000 and $50,000 to manufacture.

This imbalance allows Iran to pressure its adversaries economically while maintaining sustained aerial attacks.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Russian Gas Carrier Attack in Mediterranean: 30 Crew Rescued, Ship Destroyed
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Gas Carrier Attack in Mediterranean: 30 Crew Rescued, Ship Destroyed
Historic Loss: What Really Happened to Three US F-15E Strike Eagles over Gulf?
World
Historic Loss: What Really Happened to Three US F-15E Strike Eagles over Gulf?
Popular
Russian Gas Carrier Attack in Mediterranean: 30 Crew Rescued, Ship Destroyed

A Russian LNG tanker, Arctic Metagaz, came under attack near Malta in the Mediterranean Sea, prompting Moscow to label the incident an act of international terrorism and maritime piracy

Russian Gas Carrier Attack in Mediterranean: 30 Crew Rescued, Ship Destroyed
Iran May Be Training Pilots for Sukhoi Su-35 and Su-57 Jets
Iran May Be Training Pilots for Sukhoi Su-35 and Su-57 Jets
Iran Strikes US Military Infrastructure: AN/FPS-132 Radar Hit in Qatar
US Submarine Sinks Iranian Warship in Indian Ocean in First Torpedo Strike Since WWII
Who Influences US Policy on Israel? Marco Rubio Explains Who Rules Washington Lyuba Lulko Russia Reacts to Aggression and Chaos USA and Israel Sow in the Middle East Alexander Shtorm Brent at $100, Gold at $6,000? Energy Shock After Iran Blocks Strait of Hormuz Andrey Mihayloff
Putin Orders Emergency Evacuation Flights From Middle East for 23,500 Russians
Communications Infrastructure Hit: Iran Targets US Military Installations in Five Countries
Video Shows Alleged Iranian Drone Strike Near US Fifth Fleet HQ in Bahrain
Video Shows Alleged Iranian Drone Strike Near US Fifth Fleet HQ in Bahrain
Last materials
Hidden Health Risks in Your Kitchen: Foods and Cookware Doctors Avoid
Iran Strikes US Military Position in Erbil as Tehran Expands Military Campaign
Former Russian Deputy Defense Minister Detained in Major Corruption Probe
Putin Suggests Russia Could Stop Gas Supplies to Europe Immediately
Iran Claims Missile Strike on Israeli Defense Ministry and Ben Gurion Airport
Iranian Drones Crash into Airport and Damage School in Azerbaijani Border City
Putin Orders Emergency Evacuation Flights From Middle East for 23,500 Russians
US Submarine Sinks Iranian Warship in Indian Ocean in First Torpedo Strike Since WWII
Iran Strikes US Military Infrastructure: AN/FPS-132 Radar Hit in Qatar
Iran May Be Training Pilots for Sukhoi Su-35 and Su-57 Jets
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.