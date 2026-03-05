Iran Strikes US Military Position in Erbil as Tehran Expands Military Campaign

Iran has carried out a drone attack against a location where United States forces are stationed in the Iraqi city of Erbil. The report was released by Iran's state broadcaster IRIB, citing a statement from the Iranian army.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by U.S. Army photo by Capt., https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Авиабаза США в Эрбиле

"Several hours ago, strike drones of the Ground Forces attacked the base of the American occupiers in Erbil, Iraq.”

According to the statement, the strike caused significant damage to the intended targets. Erbil, the capital of Iraq's Kurdistan Region, hosts facilities used by American military personnel.

Iran Expands Military Operations in the Region

The reported drone strike comes amid a broader escalation of hostilities involving Iran, the United States, and Israel across the Middle East. Iranian forces have intensified attacks on Israeli military and strategic infrastructure in recent days.

On March 5, Iran launched heavy ballistic missiles known as Khorramshahr-4, each equipped with a warhead weighing approximately one ton, targeting Israeli territory.

Attacks on Israeli Military and Strategic Sites

Earlier, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps carried out strikes against the Israeli Ministry of Defense building and the international airport Ben-Gurion in Tel Aviv. According to Iranian sources, the attacks involved hypersonic missiles and strike drones.

Iranian reports claim that the weapons used in the operation were able to bypass the American-made THAAD missile defense system deployed in the region.