Iran Strikes US Military Infrastructure: AN/FPS-132 Radar Hit in Qatar

Iran has reportedly damaged critical US military infrastructure across the Middle East, including the $1.1 billion AN/FPS-132 early warning radar system in Qatar, marking one of Washington's most significant regional losses.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by US Air Force from USA, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ AN FPS-132 Upgraded Early Warning radar (UEWR) (7414560082)

Strategic Radar System Reportedly Hit in Qatar

Reports indicate that the American AN/FPS-132 radar, deployed at a US base in Qatar, sustained serious damage during the first day of the conflict. The system, valued at approximately $1.1 billion, serves as a fixed early warning radar designed to detect aerial and ballistic missile threats.

According to available information, one side of the radar installation suffered heavy damage. Observers described the strike as effectively "blinding” a key sensor directed toward Iran.

The Telegram channel "Two Majors” described the destruction of US radar systems as a "gift” to Russia's Strategic Missile Forces. Analysts note that the reported loss of three radar systems, including THAAD components and the AN/FPS-132, reduces early detection depth for ballistic missile launches at distances of up to 5,000 kilometers. This development could increase response times and fragment coverage against launches originating from Iran.

Damage Reported at Multiple US Military Sites

The New York Times reported that Iran struck communication infrastructure used by US forces in the Middle East, with damage recorded at no fewer than seven military facilities.

Satellite imagery circulating online shows damage at several US bases allegedly targeted by Iranian ballistic missiles and kamikaze drones. Among them is the support center for the US Navy's Fifth Fleet in Bahrain. Images taken the following day show that two destroyed structures were identified as AN/GSC-52B satellite communication terminals used for high-speed connectivity.

Satellite photographs of Camp Arifjan in Kuwait suggest that at least three radar domes were damaged or destroyed.

On February 28, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced that Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia had come under attack. Subsequent satellite imagery reportedly confirmed structural damage.

Images of Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar — the largest US military installation in the Middle East and regional headquarters of US Central Command — show that a tent structure surrounded by satellite antennas was destroyed, with several antennas damaged.

Strikes Also Affect Commercial Infrastructure

Reports indicate that strikes also impacted data centers operated by Amazon. Amazon Web Services stated that on March 1 a fire broke out after "unknown objects” fell onto a data center building, leading to a power outage. Another drone reportedly landed near an Amazon facility in Bahrain, causing damage.

CIA Evacuations and Conflicting Casualty Claims

According to reports, the CIA has begun evacuating certain regional stations located within range of Iranian ballistic missiles. The decision followed a reported drone strike on a CIA facility inside the US Embassy compound in Riyadh.

US Central Command stated that six American service members were killed during the hostilities. The remains of two previously missing personnel were discovered at a site struck during Iran's initial wave of attacks.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed that 560 American personnel were killed or wounded during the attacks. The IRGC also asserted that six senior CIA officials died following a missile strike on a residence in the United Arab Emirates.

US authorities have denied reports of additional casualties resulting from the strike.