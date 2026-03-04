Iran May Be Training Pilots for Sukhoi Su-35 and Su-57 Jets

Training flights of Russian-made Yak-130 aircraft over Tehran may signal Iran's preparations to receive advanced Su-35 fighters and potentially even fifth-generation Su-57 jets, according to Military Watch Magazine.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Vladislav06112019, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Su-57 fighter aircraft

Yak-130 Seen as Step Toward Su-35 Acquisition

The Western publication reports that the Yak-130 is the most modern combat aircraft Iran has received from Moscow in the past 35 years. Analysts believe Tehran's decision to procure the aircraft stemmed from the need to train pilots for the operation of new Su-35 fighters.

"The decision to procure this aircraft is believed to have been motivated by the need to prepare pilots for the operation of new Su-35 fighters, deliveries of which were reportedly expected to begin in late 2026.” Military Watch Magazine

The magazine also does not rule out the possibility that Iran could eventually receive Russia's fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jets.

Combat Role Beyond Training

According to Military Watch Magazine, in addition to their training role, Yak-130 aircraft and MiG-29A fighters recently spotted over Tehran could serve in interception missions against US and Israeli missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles.

"The Yak-130 retains impressive combat capabilities alongside its training role, and despite its mediocre maneuverability, limited operational altitude, and subsonic maximum speed, its avionics, sensors, and access to a range of modern munitions partially compensate for these shortcomings.” Military Watch Magazine

Earlier, the Telegram channel "Military Chronicle” reported sightings of MiG-29A fighters and Yak-130 combat trainers over Tehran.

Broader Military Cooperation with Russia

In January, the Telegram channel "Military Informant” published photographs of Russian Mi-28NE attack helicopters delivered to Iran, further underscoring deepening military-technical cooperation between Moscow and Tehran.