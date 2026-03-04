First Since War Began: Iran Launches Missile Toward NATO Member Turkey

A ballistic missile launched from Iran toward Turkey was intercepted by NATO air and missile defense systems over the Eastern Mediterranean, marking the first reported attack on a NATO member's territory since the war began.

Photo: panoramio.com by Haluk Comertel, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ Turkey

NATO Air Defenses Neutralize Missile Threat

The Ministry of National Defense of Turkey announced that NATO forces intercepted a missile fired from Iran and heading toward Turkish airspace. According to the statement, the ballistic weapon traveled through Iraqi and Syrian airspace before approaching Turkey.

"It was determined that ballistic weaponry launched from Iran and passing through the airspace of Iraq and Syria was heading toward Turkish airspace. This weapon was neutralized in a timely manner by NATO air defense and missile defense forces deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean.”

The ministry confirmed that NATO air and missile defense systems operating in the Eastern Mediterranean successfully destroyed the threat before it could reach Turkish territory.

Debris Falls Near Turkish-Syrian Border

Officials reported that fragments from the intercepted missile fell in the city of Altay in southern Turkey, near the Syrian border. Additional debris from the interception was also reported near the Syrian border city of Qamishli.

According to Turkish authorities, part of the debris that landed in the Dörtyol district of Hatay province belonged to the air defense system that destroyed the incoming missile.

"It was established that the part of the weapon that fell in the Dörtyol area of Hatay province belonged to the air defense system that eliminated the threat in the air. There were no casualties or injuries.”

Ankara Signals Firm Response to Any Future Threats

The Turkish defense ministry emphasized that the country's determination and capability to ensure national security remain at the highest level.

"Our determination and capacity to ensure the security of our country and our citizens are at the highest level. Turkey stands for regional stability and peace and is capable of protecting the security of its territory and citizens, regardless of where the threat originates.”

The statement underscored that Turkey will take decisive and unconditional steps to protect its territory and airspace.

"Any steps to protect our territory and airspace will be taken decisively and without hesitation. We remind all that we reserve the right to respond to any hostile actions directed against our country.”

Ankara also called on all parties to refrain from actions that could further escalate tensions in the region and confirmed that consultations with NATO and allied partners will continue.

Turkey Issues Warning to Iran

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan protested to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi following the interception of an Iranian projectile heading toward Turkey, Reuters reported, citing a Turkish diplomatic source.

According to the agency, the Turkish and Iranian foreign ministers spoke by phone. During the conversation, Fidan conveyed Ankara's protest to Araghchi regarding the ballistic missile launched from Iran and heading into Turkish airspace.

The source also reported that the Turkish foreign minister issued a warning to the Iranian side, noting that Tehran should avoid any steps that could escalate the conflict.