US Targets Iranian Tareq and Kilo Submarines After Regional Naval Drills

The United States Armed Forces carried out a strike against a base housing Iranian submarines of the Project 877 Varshavyanka class (known under NATO classification as Kilo-class), according to USNI News, citing US Central Command.

"Strikes were conducted against Iran's small submarine fleet, consisting of numerous midget submarines and several Russian-built Kilo-type submarines,” the publication stated.

USNI News noted that it was unable to assess the full extent of damage inflicted on Iran's submarine fleet.

Iran's Submarine Capabilities

In February, defense analyst Maya Carlin writing for 19FortyFive observed that Iran's Russian-made Varshavyanka-class submarines pose a potential threat to the US Navy.

According to Carlin, Iran operates three diesel-electric submarines of the Tareq class, which are upgraded versions of the Varshavyanka design. In addition, Tehran fields two Fateh-class submarines and several Ghadir-class mini-submarines.

Carlin described the Tareq-class vessels as the largest and most advanced submarines in Iran's fleet. Measuring approximately 74 meters in length, they can carry up to 18 torpedoes and remain submerged for several days.

Strike Near Chabahar

The United States also struck the pier area of Chabahar, a district where joint naval exercises involving Iran, Russia, and China had taken place weeks earlier, USNI News reported.

The outlet recalled that naval ships from Iran, Russia, and China participated in exercises known as "Security Belt” in the waters near Chabahar, underscoring trilateral maritime cooperation in a strategically sensitive region.

Earlier Assessments of Regional Naval Presence

In February, the American publication TWZ wrote that Chinese Navy and Russian Navy ships operating in the Strait of Hormuz near Iran would not obstruct a potential US operation against Tehran. The report suggested that these vessels might depart the region prior to the start of any American action.

At that time, the publication speculated that US preparations for a possible operation against Iran could conclude just as the "Security Belt” exercises ended and Russian and Chinese ships left the Strait of Hormuz.