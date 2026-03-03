World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

US Targets Iranian Tareq and Kilo Submarines After Regional Naval Drills

Incidents

The United States Armed Forces carried out a strike against a base housing Iranian submarines of the Project 877 Varshavyanka class (known under NATO classification as Kilo-class), according to USNI News, citing US Central Command.

Iranian kilo class submarine
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Harald Hansen, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Iranian kilo class submarine
"Strikes were conducted against Iran's small submarine fleet, consisting of numerous midget submarines and several Russian-built Kilo-type submarines,” the publication stated.

USNI News noted that it was unable to assess the full extent of damage inflicted on Iran's submarine fleet.

Iran's Submarine Capabilities

In February, defense analyst Maya Carlin writing for 19FortyFive observed that Iran's Russian-made Varshavyanka-class submarines pose a potential threat to the US Navy.

According to Carlin, Iran operates three diesel-electric submarines of the Tareq class, which are upgraded versions of the Varshavyanka design. In addition, Tehran fields two Fateh-class submarines and several Ghadir-class mini-submarines.

Carlin described the Tareq-class vessels as the largest and most advanced submarines in Iran's fleet. Measuring approximately 74 meters in length, they can carry up to 18 torpedoes and remain submerged for several days.

Strike Near Chabahar

The United States also struck the pier area of Chabahar, a district where joint naval exercises involving Iran, Russia, and China had taken place weeks earlier, USNI News reported.

The outlet recalled that naval ships from Iran, Russia, and China participated in exercises known as "Security Belt” in the waters near Chabahar, underscoring trilateral maritime cooperation in a strategically sensitive region.

Earlier Assessments of Regional Naval Presence

In February, the American publication TWZ wrote that Chinese Navy and Russian Navy ships operating in the Strait of Hormuz near Iran would not obstruct a potential US operation against Tehran. The report suggested that these vessels might depart the region prior to the start of any American action.

At that time, the publication speculated that US preparations for a possible operation against Iran could conclude just as the "Security Belt” exercises ended and Russian and Chinese ships left the Strait of Hormuz.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Iran Claims Strike on Netanyahu’s Office as Israel Expands Offensive in Lebanon
Hotspots and Incidents
Iran Claims Strike on Netanyahu’s Office as Israel Expands Offensive in Lebanon
Putin Speaks With Leaders of UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia on Iran Escalation
World
Putin Speaks With Leaders of UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia on Iran Escalation
US Embassy Riyadh Attack Sparks Warning from Trump
Hotspots and Incidents
US Embassy Riyadh Attack Sparks Warning from Trump
Popular
A New Anti-American Coalition Emerges as Iran Conflict Reshapes World Order

As Washington bets on a swift triumph in the Persian Gulf, Moscow and Beijing rally a widening coalition that could turn a regional war into a strategic setback for the United States.

A New Anti-American Coalition Emerges as Iran Conflict Reshapes World Order
US Unleashes PrSM in Iran: The 'S-400 Killer' Enters Combat for the First Time
US Unleashes PrSM in Iran: The 'S-400 Killer' Enters Combat for the First Time
Iran Showcases F-4 Phantom Jets to Strike US Bases
Video Shows Pilot of Downed F-15 Fighter in SUV Trunk
Who Influences US Policy on Israel? Marco Rubio Explains Who Rules Washington Lyuba Lulko Russia Reacts to Aggression and Chaos USA and Israel Sow in the Middle East Alexander Shtorm Brent at $100, Gold at $6,000? Energy Shock After Iran Blocks Strait of Hormuz Andrey Mihayloff
Putin Speaks With Leaders of UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia on Iran Escalation
US Air Force F-15 Downed in Kuwaiti Airspace, Pilot Detained
Oil Shock and Drone Surge: How the Iran Conflict Could Rewrite Ukraine’s Fate
Oil Shock and Drone Surge: How the Iran Conflict Could Rewrite Ukraine’s Fate
Last materials
Hidden Kidney Warning Signs After 60: Symptoms You Should Never Ignore
Israeli-US Strike Hits Iran’s Leadership Council Office in Qom During Session
Creative Uses for Coffee Grounds: From Garden Fertilizer to Skincare
Melania Trump’s UN Speech Criticized for Omitting Iranian Tragedy
Historic Loss: What Really Happened to Three US F-15E Strike Eagles over Gulf?
Iran Vows to Open 'Gates of Hell' for US and Israel as Epic Fury Escalates
Freight Rates Surge and Insurance Hits 20% as Hormuz Crisis Disrupts Global Oil Market
S-350 Vityaz vs. PrSM: Moscow Has Old Tools to Stop America’s New Strike Weapon
Sea Ice at Russia’s Northern Tip Reaches Highest Level in Six Years
US Embassy Riyadh Attack Sparks Warning from Trump
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.