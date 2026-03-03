World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Iran Vows to Open 'Gates of Hell' for US and Israel as Epic Fury Escalates

Incidents

Iran has declared its intention to continue attacking US and Israeli targets, warning that the "gates of hell” will open ever wider. The statement came from Ali Mohammad Naeini, official representative of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, in remarks to Mizan cited by RIA Novosti.

Military exercises "Zulfiqar-99"
Photo: Mehr News Agency by Mohammadreza Abbasi, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Military exercises "Zulfiqar-99"

"The enemy should expect continued targeted attacks. The gates of hell will open for the United States and Israel more and more with every minute,” he said.

Tehran Calls for Stopping the 'Aggressor'

Separately, Esmaeil Baghaei, spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry, stated that the war in the Middle East can end if the "aggressor” halts its actions. Speaking to Fars, he stressed that the international community must act before the conflict spreads to other countries in the region.

"The path to ending the war lies in stopping the aggressor. The Security Council has the authority and can take action if it chooses to,” the diplomat emphasized.

Baghaei urged global powers to compel the United States and Israel to cease military operations.

Operation Epic Fury Targets Iranian Military Infrastructure

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran. The campaign targeted command facilities of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, airfields, drone launch sites, and air defense systems.

According to USNI News, citing Pentagon officials, the primary objective of Operation Epic Fury is the destruction of Iran's naval forces, including both the regular navy and the IRGC Navy.

"The destruction of the Iranian Navy and the naval forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps remains the priority mission of the ongoing Operation Epic Fury,” the publication reported.

During the first 48 hours of the operation, US forces prioritized Iranian anti-ship missile systems, warships, and submarines.

Citing United States Central Command, the outlet reported that 11 Iranian warships were present in the Gulf of Oman before the start of the operation. That number has now fallen to zero. In total, 11 major Iranian naval vessels were destroyed or severely damaged, including the country's largest warship, the helicopter carrier Makran.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Tomahawk Block Va and Iran’s Mosaic Defense: How Iran Survived the First 48 Hours
Hotspots and Incidents
Tomahawk Block Va and Iran’s Mosaic Defense: How Iran Survived the First 48 Hours
Putin Speaks With Leaders of UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia on Iran Escalation
World
Putin Speaks With Leaders of UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia on Iran Escalation
Popular
A New Anti-American Coalition Emerges as Iran Conflict Reshapes World Order

As Washington bets on a swift triumph in the Persian Gulf, Moscow and Beijing rally a widening coalition that could turn a regional war into a strategic setback for the United States.

A New Anti-American Coalition Emerges as Iran Conflict Reshapes World Order
US Unleashes PrSM in Iran: The 'S-400 Killer' Enters Combat for the First Time
US Unleashes PrSM in Iran: The 'S-400 Killer' Enters Combat for the First Time
Iran Showcases F-4 Phantom Jets to Strike US Bases
Video Shows Pilot of Downed F-15 Fighter in SUV Trunk
A New Anti-American Coalition Emerges as Iran Conflict Reshapes World Order Lyuba Lulko Russia Reacts to Aggression and Chaos USA and Israel Sow in the Middle East Alexander Shtorm Brent at $100, Gold at $6,000? Energy Shock After Iran Blocks Strait of Hormuz Andrey Mihayloff
Putin Speaks With Leaders of UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia on Iran Escalation
US Air Force F-15 Downed in Kuwaiti Airspace, Pilot Detained
Tomahawk Block Va and Iran’s Mosaic Defense: How Iran Survived the First 48 Hours
Tomahawk Block Va and Iran’s Mosaic Defense: How Iran Survived the First 48 Hours
Last materials
Freight Rates Surge and Insurance Hits 20% as Hormuz Crisis Disrupts Global Oil Market
S-350 Vityaz vs. PrSM: Moscow Has Old Tools to Stop America’s New Strike Weapon
Sea Ice at Russia’s Northern Tip Reaches Highest Level in Six Years
US Embassy Riyadh Attack Sparks Warning from Trump
Kremlin Signals Mediation Role as US Operation in Iran Complicates Ukraine Talks
Russia and China Reject Nuclear Claims Against Iran Amid Escalation
Russian Ballerina Claims Actor Jim Carrey Died Long Ago
US Unleashes PrSM in Iran: The 'S-400 Killer' Enters Combat for the First Time
A New Anti-American Coalition Emerges as Iran Conflict Reshapes World Order
Oil Shock and Drone Surge: How the Iran Conflict Could Rewrite Ukraine’s Fate
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.