Iran Vows to Open 'Gates of Hell' for US and Israel as Epic Fury Escalates

Iran has declared its intention to continue attacking US and Israeli targets, warning that the "gates of hell” will open ever wider. The statement came from Ali Mohammad Naeini, official representative of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, in remarks to Mizan cited by RIA Novosti.

Photo: Mehr News Agency by Mohammadreza Abbasi, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Military exercises "Zulfiqar-99"

"The enemy should expect continued targeted attacks. The gates of hell will open for the United States and Israel more and more with every minute,” he said.

Tehran Calls for Stopping the 'Aggressor'

Separately, Esmaeil Baghaei, spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry, stated that the war in the Middle East can end if the "aggressor” halts its actions. Speaking to Fars, he stressed that the international community must act before the conflict spreads to other countries in the region.

"The path to ending the war lies in stopping the aggressor. The Security Council has the authority and can take action if it chooses to,” the diplomat emphasized.

Baghaei urged global powers to compel the United States and Israel to cease military operations.

Operation Epic Fury Targets Iranian Military Infrastructure

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran. The campaign targeted command facilities of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, airfields, drone launch sites, and air defense systems.

According to USNI News, citing Pentagon officials, the primary objective of Operation Epic Fury is the destruction of Iran's naval forces, including both the regular navy and the IRGC Navy.

"The destruction of the Iranian Navy and the naval forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps remains the priority mission of the ongoing Operation Epic Fury,” the publication reported.

During the first 48 hours of the operation, US forces prioritized Iranian anti-ship missile systems, warships, and submarines.

Citing United States Central Command, the outlet reported that 11 Iranian warships were present in the Gulf of Oman before the start of the operation. That number has now fallen to zero. In total, 11 major Iranian naval vessels were destroyed or severely damaged, including the country's largest warship, the helicopter carrier Makran.