US Unleashes PrSM in Iran: The 'S-400 Killer' Enters Combat for the First Time

The United States has reportedly deployed its new Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) in Iran for the first time in combat conditions. Military observers often describe the system as a potential "destroyer” of advanced Russian air defense platforms such as the S-400.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by U.S. Space Force SLD30 by [null Courtesy], https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Vandenberg supports successful U S Army Precision Strike Missile test flight (8929153)

First Combat Use of the Precision Strike Missile

According to reports, this marks the first battlefield application of the PrSM, which entered US service roughly two years ago. The outlet The War Zone noted that footage published by the US Central Command on social media during Operation Epic Fury appeared to show the missile launch.

Experts identified the weapon by its distinctive tail fins and the two-pod configuration of the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launcher. These features distinguish PrSM from the older Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) rockets.

Key Advantages Over ATACMS

In its baseline configuration, known as Increment 1, the PrSM can strike targets at distances of at least 500 kilometers. The US Army aims to extend that range to 650 kilometers and eventually to 1,000 kilometers. By comparison, ATACMS missiles reach a maximum range of approximately 300 kilometers.

Analysts argue that the new missile enables US forces to destroy enemy air defense systems and fortified positions with greater efficiency. Its high speed significantly complicates interception attempts, increasing survivability against advanced defensive networks.

The demonstration of PrSM capabilities in real combat conditions against Iran may also serve as a signal to other potential US adversaries, particularly China. Developers are currently working on an anti-ship variant known as Increment 2, which will feature an additional seeker head and the ability to strike moving maritime targets.

Designed to Counter Russian and Chinese Systems

Back in December 2019, the outlet Breaking Defense cited Brigadier General John Rafferty, who stated that on a hypothetical European battlefield the ground-launched PrSM would act as a "destroyer” of Russian air defense systems such as the S-400. In the Pacific theater, he indicated, the missile would target Chinese naval vessels.

An officer present at early flight tests emphasized that the program forms part of the US Army's broader effort to support the US Air Force and the US Navy in potential multi-domain operations.

In 2025, Defense News, citing Major General Frank Lozano, reported that the US Army and Lockheed Martin are exploring ways to increase PrSM production as the system replaces ATACMS missiles. Officials stressed that PrSM will play a central role in future conflicts due to its capacity to counter advanced Russian and Chinese military technologies.