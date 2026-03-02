Ali Khamenei's Entire Family, Including His Wife, Killed in US-Israeli Operation

Media outlets aligned with Iran reported that the widow of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has died from injuries sustained during recent military strikes. The announcement followed earlier confirmation of Khamenei's own death in the initial hours of the operation.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Mostafameraji, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Iranian women

Family Casualties Reported

According to regional media reports, Khamenei's wife succumbed to her wounds several days after the attack. Additional reports indicated that multiple members of the leader's family were also killed during the strikes.

Iran officially confirmed Khamenei's death on March 1, stating that he was killed during the first hours of the joint US-Israeli military operation while carrying out official duties. A national mourning period was declared.

Claims of Long-Term Planning

Russian military analyst Anton Mamedov suggested that an operation of such scale would have required at least six months to a year of preparation. He argued that the most complex aspect would have been timing the strike to target multiple senior figures simultaneously.

"Planning such an operation takes not weeks but many months. The key difficulty is catching the moment when the maximum number of high-value targets gather in one place,” he said.

Mamedov also claimed that intelligence penetration and extended surveillance likely played a role in enabling the strike.

Iran's Foreign Ministry: 'Opening Pandora's Box'

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, in a letter to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, described the killing of the Supreme Leader as an act that "opens Pandora's box” and undermines the principles of sovereign equality and international stability.

The letter characterized the attack as an unprecedented violation of the most fundamental norms of international law and called for accountability.

Tehran urged the United Nations to hold the United States and Israel responsible for what it described as a grave breach of international order.

International Reactions

China's Foreign Ministry condemned the killing, stating that it violated the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and seriously infringed upon Iran's sovereignty and security.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed condolences to the Iranian people, calling Khamenei's death deeply saddening and pledging to continue efforts aimed at restoring diplomacy in the Middle East.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel described the killing as a "repugnant act” and a violation of international law and human dignity, emphasizing historical ties between Havana and Tehran.

Warnings of Retaliation

In Russia, State Duma deputy Anatoly Wasserman warned that the killing could lead to severe retaliation against the United States. He argued that Iran's leadership structure ensures continuity even after the loss of senior officials.

As diplomatic tensions rise and regional instability deepens, global leaders continue to call for restraint while warning of the potentially far-reaching consequences of the escalation.