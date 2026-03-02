Tomahawk Block Va and Iran’s Mosaic Defense: How Iran Survived the First 48 Hours

The United States relied primarily on Tomahawk cruise missiles during its opening strikes, including newer Block Va variants recognizable by their black radar-absorbing coating rather than the standard light gray finish. Israel, for its part, deployed its own advanced cruise missile systems, intensifying the initial phase of the campaign against Iranian targets.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by U.S. Navy photo by Interior Communications Electrician Fireman Roderick Eubanks/Released, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ USS Barry (DDG-52) launching a Tomahawk missile in support of Operation Odyssey Dawn

Tomahawk Block Va and Israel's Submarine-Launched Arsenal

The Block Va version of the Tomahawk expands beyond traditional land-attack roles. While earlier variants focused on striking fixed targets with known coordinates, Block Va integrates advanced electro-optical systems with thermal imaging capabilities, allowing it to engage moving targets across a broad operational spectrum.

Often described as an "anti-ship” configuration, the missile also features upgraded communication channels capable of transmitting imagery from onboard sensors. Operators can коррект flight parameters or retarget the missile in real time, significantly enhancing battlefield flexibility.

Israeli forces reportedly employed a new cruise missile that visually resembles the Tomahawk but features reverse-swept wings. Some observers initially identified it as another Tomahawk derivative. However, closer analysis reveals design characteristics associated with the Popeye Turbo family. These long-range cruise missiles equip Israeli Navy submarines and form a central component of Israel's strategic deterrent.

Iran's Delayed Response and Mosaic Defense Doctrine

Despite the intensity of the opening strikes, Iran's immediate response appeared measured. Ballistic missile launches and drone attacks began roughly one to two hours after the first wave of US-Israeli operations concluded.

Notably, Iran's so-called "missile cities” and launcher positions suffered limited damage in the initial phase. Unlike during the "Twelve-Day War,” US and Israeli forces did not prioritize these facilities in their first round of attacks.

By midday, Tehran activated its "mosaic defense” plan, a doctrine that grants maximum autonomy to local commanders and civil authorities. Iranian forces extensively rehearsed this decentralized model throughout the late 2010s. The concept allows regional units to operate independently if central command structures come under attack.

The doctrine was previously activated in early 2020 after the killing of General Qassem Soleimani, when Iran launched strikes on US bases and anticipated further retaliation. During that tense period, a commander of a Tor-M1 air defense system independently engaged what turned out to be a civilian Boeing 737 operated by Ukraine International Airlines, resulting in the deaths of all passengers and crew. Following that tragedy, Iran's leadership avoided reactivating the full mosaic framework until the current escalation.

Aftermath of Khamenei's Death and Domestic Stability

The reported death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei did not trigger immediate political collapse. For many Iranians, the Supreme Leader occupies a deeply symbolic and religious position, extending beyond political authority into spiritual leadership within Shiite Islam.

During the first 48 hours of the campaign, US and Israeli strikes targeted command centers, government institutions, and security agencies. Both governments issued strong public statements about degrading Iranian capabilities. However, there were no clear signs of systemic collapse or widespread unrest inside Iran.

Despite high-precision strikes and advanced cruise missile deployments, Tehran's decentralized defense structure and internal cohesion have so far prevented rapid destabilization.

The absence of mass protests and the continued functioning of state institutions suggest that Iran's leadership anticipated decapitation-style operations and structured its response mechanisms accordingly.