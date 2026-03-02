Iran Strikes Saudi Aramco’s Ras Tanura Refinery, Shaking Global Oil Markets

Iran has reportedly attacked a major facility operated by Saudi Aramco in Ras Tanura, one of the largest oil refineries in the world, according to footage circulated by the Arabic-language Telegram channel NAYA. The reported strike has intensified concerns about the security of global energy infrastructure.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Arabian American Oil Co. (Aramco), https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Ras Tanura refinary 01

Drone Strike Targets Strategic Energy Hub

"Saudi Aramco is burning after bombardment by Iran,” the channel stated, publishing video that allegedly shows flames and smoke rising from the industrial complex. As a precautionary measure, operations at the refinery were temporarily suspended.

Reports indicate that the attack involved Shahed-136 unmanned aerial vehicles, a type of loitering munition widely used by Iranian forces and their regional allies. Neither Riyadh nor Tehran immediately issued official confirmation detailing the scale of the damage.

The Ras Tanura complex plays a critical role in Saudi Arabia's energy sector. Located on the Persian Gulf coast, it serves as one of the kingdom's main refining and export hubs, handling millions of barrels of crude oil and petroleum products each day.

Saudi Aramco's Global Significance

Saudi Aramco, formally known as the Saudi Arabian Oil Company, ranks as the world's largest oil exporter and one of the most valuable energy companies globally. The company anchors Saudi Arabia's economy and acts as a stabilizing force in international oil markets through its production capacity and spare output.

Any disruption at Ras Tanura carries potential global consequences. The facility not only refines crude oil but also connects to key export terminals that supply Asia, Europe, and North America. Even temporary shutdowns can tighten supply, drive up prices, and amplify volatility across energy markets.

Past attacks on Saudi energy infrastructure have triggered immediate spikes in global oil prices, underscoring how sensitive markets remain to geopolitical risks in the Gulf region.

Broader Regional Escalation

The reported strike comes amid a broader escalation. Earlier, Iran launched a new series of attacks on United States military bases across the Middle East. According to the agency Fars, targets included American facilities in Doha, Kuwait, Dubai, Bahrain, and Abu Dhabi.

Analysts warn that continued strikes on strategic oil assets could transform a regional military confrontation into a full-scale energy crisis with worldwide economic repercussions.