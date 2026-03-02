Iran Claims Strike on Netanyahu’s Office as Israel Expands Offensive in Lebanon

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that it struck the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a new wave of missile attacks, according to a statement reported by the agency Fars on its Telegram channel.
In its statement, the IRGC said that the Israeli prime minister's office and the headquarters of the Israeli Air Force commander came under attack and suffered serious damage during what it described as targeted and surprise strikes using Khaybar missiles as part of the tenth wave of operations.
The status of Benjamin Netanyahu remains unclear, and Israeli officials have not yet commented publicly on the reported strike.
Earlier, the IRGC stated that Iranian forces were conducting precision strikes against a government complex in Tel Aviv, as well as military and security facilities in Haifa and areas of East Jerusalem.
Meanwhile, the Israeli Air Force carried out a strike on a senior member of Hezbollah in Beirut, according to The New York Times, citing Israeli military sources. No additional details about the target were released.
Prior to the reported strike, Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir announced the launch of an offensive operation in Lebanon against the Shiite group Hezbollah. He said Israel was no longer acting solely in defense and had decided to shift to an offensive posture.
The rapid exchange of strikes between Iran, Israel, and Hezbollah signals a widening regional confrontation with uncertain consequences for political and military stability across the Middle East.
