World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Iran Claims Strike on Netanyahu’s Office as Israel Expands Offensive in Lebanon

Incidents

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that it struck the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a new wave of missile attacks, according to a statement reported by the agency Fars on its Telegram channel.

Benjamin Netanyahu
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by President of Ukraine, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Benjamin Netanyahu

IRGC Reports Khaybar Missile Strike

In its statement, the IRGC said that the Israeli prime minister's office and the headquarters of the Israeli Air Force commander came under attack and suffered serious damage during what it described as targeted and surprise strikes using Khaybar missiles as part of the tenth wave of operations.

The status of Benjamin Netanyahu remains unclear, and Israeli officials have not yet commented publicly on the reported strike.

Earlier, the IRGC stated that Iranian forces were conducting precision strikes against a government complex in Tel Aviv, as well as military and security facilities in Haifa and areas of East Jerusalem.

Israel Expands Military Operations in Lebanon

Meanwhile, the Israeli Air Force carried out a strike on a senior member of Hezbollah in Beirut, according to The New York Times, citing Israeli military sources. No additional details about the target were released.

Prior to the reported strike, Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir announced the launch of an offensive operation in Lebanon against the Shiite group Hezbollah. He said Israel was no longer acting solely in defense and had decided to shift to an offensive posture.

The rapid exchange of strikes between Iran, Israel, and Hezbollah signals a widening regional confrontation with uncertain consequences for political and military stability across the Middle East.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
US Air Force F-15 Downed in Kuwaiti Airspace, Pilot Detained
Hotspots and Incidents
US Air Force F-15 Downed in Kuwaiti Airspace, Pilot Detained
Iran's Military Leadership Eliminated Completely in One Day
Hotspots and Incidents
Iran's Military Leadership Eliminated Completely in One Day
Aftermath of Iranian Attacks Shakes Bahrain and United Arab Emirates
Hotspots and Incidents
Aftermath of Iranian Attacks Shakes Bahrain and United Arab Emirates
Popular
Iran's Military Leadership Eliminated Completely in One Day

A sweeping US-Israeli military operation killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and top commanders, triggering retaliatory missile and drone strikes across Israel and multiple Gulf states

Iran's Military Leadership Eliminated Completely in One Day
Iran Holds 2,500 Ballistic Missiles, Rebuilds Missile Arsenal After June War
Iran Holds 2,500 Ballistic Missiles, Rebuilds Missile Arsenal After June War
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Missile Barrage Across Six Countries Reshapes the Rules of War in the Middle East
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader Lyuba Lulko Ukraine's Nuclear Hunger Games: From Dirty Bombs to TN75 Alexander Shtorm Maria Sharapova’s Sugarpova: A Candy Empire That Vanished Without a Trace Andrey Mihayloff
Iran Has Fallen, Khamenei Is Dead
US Air Force F-15 Downed in Kuwaiti Airspace, Pilot Detained
Video Shows Pilot of Downed F-15 Fighter in SUV Trunk
Video Shows Pilot of Downed F-15 Fighter in SUV Trunk
Last materials
Iran Strikes Saudi Aramco’s Ras Tanura Refinery, Shaking Global Oil Markets
Iran Claims Strike on Netanyahu’s Office as Israel Expands Offensive in Lebanon
Businessman, Former Chechen Senator Umar Dzhabrailov Kills Self in Moscow
Video Shows Pilot of Downed F-15 Fighter in SUV Trunk
US Air Force F-15 Downed in Kuwaiti Airspace, Pilot Detained
Iran Holds 2,500 Ballistic Missiles, Rebuilds Missile Arsenal After June War
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Missile Barrage Across Six Countries Reshapes the Rules of War in the Middle East
Iran's Military Leadership Eliminated Completely in One Day
Iran Has Fallen, Khamenei Is Dead
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.