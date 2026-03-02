Businessman, Former Chechen Senator Umar Dzhabrailov Kills Self in Moscow

Businessman Umar Dzhabrailov, a former senator from Chechnya and deputy chairman of the Federation Council's Committee on International Affairs, has died in Moscow.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ivanna91, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Umar Dzhabrailov,

The man was initially hospitalized from a hotel in serious condition as an unidentified person. A pistol was reportedly found next to him. He was later identified with the help of security guards who arrived at the scene.

Six years ago, in 2020, Dzhabrailov had previously attempted suicide at a hotel. At that time, he was saved.

The last post on Dzhabrailov's Telegram channel was devoted to the US-Israeli operation in Iran. He also wrote on Tehran's retaliatory strikes on major cities in neighboring Middle Eastern countries.

Background

Umar Dzhabrailov was a Russian businessman and politician from Chechnya. He served as a member of the Federation Council, the upper house of Russia’s parliament, representing the Chechen Republic, and held the position of deputy chairman of the Federation Council’s Committee on International Affairs.

Before and after his time in politics, Dzhabrailov was active in business, particularly in real estate and hospitality. He was known as a prominent public figure in Moscow’s business circles during the 1990s and 2000s and was involved in a number of high-profile commercial projects.