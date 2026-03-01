Iran Holds 2,500 Ballistic Missiles, Rebuilds Missile Arsenal After June War

The Israel Defense Forces assess that Iran currently possesses approximately 2,500 ballistic missiles, underscoring what Israeli officials describe as a growing strategic threat.

Photo: fna.ir by Mehdi Bolourian, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Iranian missiles

Missile Arsenal Shrinks in War, Rebounds in Months After

Before the outbreak of the June 2025 war, the Israel Defense Forces reported that Iran had sought to dramatically accelerate ballistic missile production, aiming to expand its arsenal from roughly 3,000 missiles to 8,000 within two years.

During the June conflict, Iran launched more than 500 missiles at Israel. Israeli forces stated that they destroyed hundreds more in targeted strikes and disrupted the production of an additional 1,500 missiles by hitting key manufacturing infrastructure.

In the months since the war, Israeli military officials say Iran has worked intensively to rebuild its missile production capacity, manufacturing dozens of missiles each month.

Ascending Trend in Iranian Missile Production

According to the Israeli military, ballistic missile production in Iran has followed an "ascending trend” in recent months. As a result, Iran's total stockpile now stands at an estimated 2,500 missiles.

"Possession of missiles by a regime that intends to destroy the State of Israel constitutes an existential threat,” the military said, adding that it "will not allow the Iranian terrorist regime to restore its military capabilities and will continue to act to eliminate any emerging threat to the citizens of the State of Israel, wherever and whenever required.”

Israeli officials maintain that continued monitoring and preemptive operations remain central to preventing further expansion of Iran's long-range strike capabilities.