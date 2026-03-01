Iran Has Fallen, Khamenei Is Dead

President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian following the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, according to a statement published by the Kremlin. Putin said that Russia would remember Khamenei as an outstanding statesman and asked that his words of sympathy be conveyed to the late leader's family.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Неизвестен, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei

Iran Declares National Mourning and Blames US-Israeli Operation

Iran officially confirmed Khamenei's death overnight on March 1, stating that he died in the early hours of a joint American-Israeli military operation. According to Iranian authorities, the Supreme Leader was at his residence, which served as one of the first targets of the strike, and remained at his post during the missile attack.

The Iranian news agency Fars reported that Khamenei died "at his workplace,” emphasizing that his presence there refuted earlier claims that he had relocated for safety. The agency described his death as martyrdom.

"Ali Khamenei fell as a martyr, like Hussein,” Fars stated.

Iran's government announced 40 days of nationwide mourning and seven public holidays. In Mashhad, one of the country's principal religious centers, authorities raised a black mourning flag over a major mosque, while memorial gatherings began across several cities.

Earlier reports about Khamenei's death surfaced on February 28, the first day of the US-Israeli operation, citing senior Israeli officials. President Donald Trump later confirmed the development publicly, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also announced the killing, reportedly after reviewing video confirmation. Iranian officials initially denied the reports before state television formally confirmed his death.

Calls for Jihad and Vows of Most Powerful Offensive

Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi, one of the most influential Shiite theologians in the world, declared jihad against the United States and Israel, according to Tasnim.

"The people of Iran and the Islamic world thirst for revenge for the blood of the innocent slain leader of the revolution. Revenge is the religious duty of all Muslims worldwide so that the evil of these criminals is eradicated,” Shirazi said.

He blamed Washington and Israel, referring to the latter as the "Zionist regime.”

The office of President Masoud Pezeshkian called the killing a "great crime” that would not go unanswered.

"With full strength and determination, relying on the support of the Islamic ummah and free people of the world, we will make the perpetrators and organizers of this great crime repent,” the presidential office said in a statement.

Iran's military leadership announced what it described as "the most powerful offensive operation in history.”

"Plans exist for all scenarios, and the country's defensive potential exceeds what has been used so far. You crossed our red line and must pay for it,” said Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of Iran's Parliament.

According to Agence France-Presse, some residents in Tehran reacted differently, with reports that a segment of the population celebrated the news, applauding from windows and playing festive music.

Succession Process Underway

During the transitional period, President Masoud Pezeshkian, Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei, and a member of the Guardian Council will jointly lead the country, as stipulated in Article 111 of Iran's Constitution, Tasnim reported.

The Assembly of Experts, composed of 88 Islamic scholars, will elect the new Supreme Leader. The body begins deliberations on March 1. Only a male cleric with political competence, moral authority, and loyalty to the state qualifies for consideration.

As the succession process unfolds, regional tensions continue to mount, with Iranian officials signaling imminent retaliation and international leaders closely monitoring developments that could reshape the balance of power across the Middle East.