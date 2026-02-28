World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Iran’s Army Chief Reportedly Killed as US–Israel Operation Expands

Incidents

Israeli information resources report that during the US and Israeli attack on Iran on the morning of Saturday, February 28, the commander-in-chief of Iran's army, Amir Hatami, was killed.

Iranian missile launches
Photo: snn.ir by Bahareh Asadi, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Iranian missile launches

Officials have not confirmed these claims, and no official sources have announced his death. However, authorities have already acknowledged that the strikes injured civilians. Officials have not yet disclosed the number of casualties or the nature of their injuries.

Click here to see more videos showing Iran under attack

Reports also indicate that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian did not suffer injuries during the attack.

Tehran Signals No 'Red Lines' After Strikes

Following the US and Israeli strikes, Iran no longer recognizes any "red lines,” according to an unnamed senior Iranian official cited by Al Jazeera.

The United States and Israel launched a large-scale operation in Iran earlier this morning. President Donald Trump stated that Tehran rejected any possibility of abandoning its nuclear ambitions and therefore faced military action. Officials expect the strikes to continue for several consecutive days.

Reza Pahlavi Backs Operation as 'Humanitarian Intervention'

Reza Pahlavi, the son of Iran's deposed former shah, voiced support for the US and Israeli military campaign, describing the strikes as a "humanitarian intervention.” The outlet Strana.ua published footage of his address.

"This is a humanitarian intervention. Its target is the Islamic Republic, its repressive apparatus, and its system of killings — but not the country and not the great Iranian people,” he said.

The United States and Israel began what officials describe as a sweeping military operation this morning. President Donald Trump declared that Tehran refused to relinquish its nuclear ambitions, prompting the assault.

"We will destroy their missiles and level their missile industry to the ground,” he stated.

Authorities expect strikes against Iranian targets to continue for several days.

Risk of Oil Disruption in the Persian Gulf

A large-scale US military operation against Iran could halt shipping in the Persian Gulf and temporarily suspend oil exports from the Middle East, independent industry expert Leonid Khazanov told RIA Novosti.

"This situation could lead to a stoppage of shipping in the Persian Gulf and, accordingly, a complete suspension of oil exports from the Middle East for some time due to the ongoing hostilities,” he said.

Earlier, Israel carried out a preemptive strike against Iran, triggering several explosions in Tehran.

Chronology of February 28 attack on Iran: 

  • The United States and Israel attacked Iran. What is known as of 12:00 Moscow time:
  • Explosions struck Tehran and several other major cities. The attack began around 8:00 a.m. local time. Preliminary reports indicate that at least 30 targets were hit.
  • In response, Iran launched missiles toward Israel. Air raid sirens sounded in Israeli cities, and air defense systems engaged the incoming threats.
  • President Donald Trump delivered an eight-minute address in which he called Iran the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism, accused it of attempting to restore its nuclear program, urged Iranian military personnel to lay down their arms, and encouraged civilians to seize power “when we finish.” Trump also acknowledged the possibility of US military casualties, noting that such losses “often happen in war.”
  • Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated in his address that the operation had created conditions “for the brave Iranian people to take their destiny into their own hands.”
  • The United States refers to its actions as Operation “Epic Fury,” while Israel calls its campaign Operation “Lion’s Roar.” Officials expect the attack on Iran to continue for at least several days.
  • Sources in Iranian media say the country now recognizes no “red lines” following the US-Israeli assault and warn of a crushing retaliation.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Son of Ukrainian Crime Figure Kidnapped in Bali Found Dismembered
Hotspots and Incidents
Son of Ukrainian Crime Figure Kidnapped in Bali Found Dismembered
Russia’s Recoverable Oil Reserves Estimated at 31 Billion Tons
Russia
Russia’s Recoverable Oil Reserves Estimated at 31 Billion Tons
Nine-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped in Smolensk Found in Her Captor's Apartment
Hotspots and Incidents
Nine-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped in Smolensk Found in Her Captor's Apartment
Popular
Son of Ukrainian Crime Figure Kidnapped in Bali Found Dismembered

Body parts discovered on the Indonesian island of Bali may belong to Ukrainian citizen Igor Komarov, who was reportedly kidnapped earlier this month, according to local media

Son of Ukrainian Crime Figure Kidnapped in Bali Found Dismembered
NATO’s Shadow Over the Caspian: The Fall of Iran Could Be Catastrophic for Russia
NATO’s Shadow Over the Caspian: The Fall of Iran Could Be Catastrophic for Russia
Russia’s Special Military Operation: Four Years of Hybrid Conflict and Strategy
Afghan Air Force Strikes Pakistani Nuclear Site and Military Targets
Russia’s Special Military Operation: Four Years of Hybrid Conflict and Strategy Lyuba Lulko Ukraine's Nuclear Hunger Games: From Dirty Bombs to TN75 Alexander Shtorm Maria Sharapova’s Sugarpova: A Candy Empire That Vanished Without a Trace Andrey Mihayloff
Energy Shortages, BRICS, and Russian Assistance: What’s Next for Cuba
War With Iran Appears Closer as U.S. and Allies Issue Evacuation Warnings
Russian Scientists Develop Cancer Therapy That Eliminates Metastases in Rodent Models
Russian Scientists Develop Cancer Therapy That Eliminates Metastases in Rodent Models
Last materials
Iran’s Army Chief Reportedly Killed as US–Israel Operation Expands
Tehran Vows Crushing Retaliation as USA Launches Tomahawk and Standard missiles
Israel Launches Preemptive Strike on Iran as U.S. Joins Military Operation
Russia’s Special Military Operation: Four Years of Hybrid Conflict and Strategy
Energy Shortages, BRICS, and Russian Assistance: What’s Next for Cuba
Russian Scientists Develop Cancer Therapy That Eliminates Metastases in Rodent Models
EU Investments in Russia Reach $188 Billion in 2024 Despite Sanctions
Ukraine's Nuclear Hunger Games: From Dirty Bombs to TN75
Quiet Luxury Nails: Why Monochrome Manicure Dominates 2026
Teen Brains at Risk From Short Video Addiction, Specialist Claims
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.