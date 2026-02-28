Iran’s Army Chief Reportedly Killed as US–Israel Operation Expands

Israeli information resources report that during the US and Israeli attack on Iran on the morning of Saturday, February 28, the commander-in-chief of Iran's army, Amir Hatami, was killed.

Photo: snn.ir by Bahareh Asadi, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Iranian missile launches

Officials have not confirmed these claims, and no official sources have announced his death. However, authorities have already acknowledged that the strikes injured civilians. Officials have not yet disclosed the number of casualties or the nature of their injuries.

Click here to see more videos showing Iran under attack

Reports also indicate that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian did not suffer injuries during the attack.

Tehran Signals No 'Red Lines' After Strikes

Following the US and Israeli strikes, Iran no longer recognizes any "red lines,” according to an unnamed senior Iranian official cited by Al Jazeera.

The United States and Israel launched a large-scale operation in Iran earlier this morning. President Donald Trump stated that Tehran rejected any possibility of abandoning its nuclear ambitions and therefore faced military action. Officials expect the strikes to continue for several consecutive days.

Reza Pahlavi Backs Operation as 'Humanitarian Intervention'

Reza Pahlavi, the son of Iran's deposed former shah, voiced support for the US and Israeli military campaign, describing the strikes as a "humanitarian intervention.” The outlet Strana.ua published footage of his address.

"This is a humanitarian intervention. Its target is the Islamic Republic, its repressive apparatus, and its system of killings — but not the country and not the great Iranian people,” he said.

The United States and Israel began what officials describe as a sweeping military operation this morning. President Donald Trump declared that Tehran refused to relinquish its nuclear ambitions, prompting the assault.

"We will destroy their missiles and level their missile industry to the ground,” he stated.

Authorities expect strikes against Iranian targets to continue for several days.

Risk of Oil Disruption in the Persian Gulf

A large-scale US military operation against Iran could halt shipping in the Persian Gulf and temporarily suspend oil exports from the Middle East, independent industry expert Leonid Khazanov told RIA Novosti.

"This situation could lead to a stoppage of shipping in the Persian Gulf and, accordingly, a complete suspension of oil exports from the Middle East for some time due to the ongoing hostilities,” he said.

Earlier, Israel carried out a preemptive strike against Iran, triggering several explosions in Tehran.

Chronology of February 28 attack on Iran: