Tehran Vows Crushing Retaliation as USA Launches Tomahawk and Standard missiles

Iran is preparing to deliver what it calls a crushing retaliatory strike following Israeli attacks that, according to reports, the United States may have joined. On Saturday, February 28, Reuters cited an unnamed official of the Islamic Republic who confirmed Tehran's readiness to respond.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Carmichael Yepez, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ US Navy 100623-N-0775Y-028 The guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104) successfully launches its second Tomahawk missile

Explosions in Tehran After Israeli 'Preemptive' Strike

Israel carried out a strike against Iran on the morning of February 28. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed the operation. Authorities in Tehran recorded at least three explosions, which preliminary reports indicate occurred in the center of the capital.

Israel Katz also confirmed US involvement in the attack on Iran. He stated that planners had worked on the operation for several months and selected the launch date several weeks ago.

Iran Launches Missiles as Air Defenses Activate

Iran responded by firing missiles toward Israel. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported the launches on its official Telegram channel.

"The IDF detected missiles launched from Iran toward Israeli territory. Defense systems are operating to intercept the threat (…). Sirens sounded in several areas of the country following the detection of the missiles,” the statement said.

The Israeli Home Front Command urged residents to act responsibly and follow official instructions. Authorities instructed civilians to remain in protected areas and stay there until further notice.

Tomahawk Missiles and US Navy Destroyers Near the Region

Earlier, Iran had warned that it stood ready to carry out a devastating retaliatory strike after Israeli attacks.

On the morning of February 28, Israeli forces described their action as a "preemptive” strike on Iran.

Cruise missiles identified by eyewitnesses over Iraq may have originated from United States Navy Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, according to the Telegram channel Military Chronicle, which detailed the strike.

"It appears that some of the "Tomahawks' are heading toward Tehran through Iraqi airspace from the Mediterranean direction,” the report stated.

The channel's author noted that at least two Arleigh Burke-class destroyers — USS Roosevelt and USS Bulkeley - operated in the area. The estimated distance from their approximate position at sea to the target measured around 1,500 kilometers.

Both USS Roosevelt and USS Bulkeley belong to the Flight IIA variant of the Arleigh Burke class. Each vessel carries 96 vertical launch cells capable of deploying Tomahawk cruise missiles as well as Standard surface-to-air missiles.