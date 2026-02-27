War With Iran Appears Closer as U.S. and Allies Issue Evacuation Warnings

The prospect of a military confrontation with Iran appears increasingly tangible as governments issue evacuation advisories and the United States expands its military footprint across the Middle East.

Photo: Mehr News Agency by Mohammadreza Abbasi, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Military exercises Zulfiqar-99

The U.S. State Department has authorized the departure of non-emergency government personnel and family members from the American Embassy in Israel due to security risks, likely linked to heightened tensions with Iran. Officials noted that "individuals may wish to consider departing Israel while commercial flights remain available.”

China has urged its citizens to leave Iran as soon as possible amid growing regional tensions, according to Reuters. Canada has also called on its nationals to depart Iran. Meanwhile, Qatar Airways announced it would extend the suspension of most flights to Tehran through June 30.

In a further sign of diplomatic strain, the Iranian delegation has left Geneva and is returning to Tehran.

Limited Window for Sustained U. S. Air Campaign

Despite the continued buildup of air defense systems, military aircraft and munitions at bases across the Middle East over recent weeks, U.S. officials reportedly believe the Pentagon still lacks the forces or stockpiles required for a prolonged bombing campaign against Iran.

According to an American military official interviewed by The New York Times, U.S. forces stationed in the region would be capable of conducting continuous strikes for only seven to ten days.

Unprecedented Stealth Deployment

At the same time, Washington has deployed one of the most powerful groupings of stealth aircraft ever assembled in the region. For the first time, a significant concentration of F-22 Raptor and F-35 fighters has been observed. All variants of the F-35 are represented:

Air Force's F-35A,

carrier-based F-35C operated by Navy and Marine squadrons,

Marine Corps' vertical takeoff F-35B.

Satellite imagery captured by a Chinese commercial satellite recently showed eleven F-22 aircraft stationed at an air base in Israel. Pentagon officials later confirmed to The Wall Street Journal that Raptors had indeed been deployed to Israeli territory for the first time. According to the report, the move followed decisions by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to prohibit the United States from stationing forces on their soil.

Beyond the F-22 and F-35 deployments, the Pentagon appears to be preparing infrastructure for potential use of B-2 Spirit strategic bombers. The aircraft are not expected to be based directly in the Middle East. Meanwhile, the U.S. Air Force has deployed approximately 20 KC-135 and KC-46 aerial refueling tankers to bases in the Atlantic Ocean and the Mediterranean region. The same facilities hosted tanker aircraft last summer during Operation "Midnight Hammer,” where they played a critical operational role.

Force Dispersal and Iranian Preparations

The stealth fleet appears to be clearly divided between two host countries. All F-35 aircraft are reportedly based in Jordan, while F-22s have so far been observed only in Israel. The dispersal decision is likely intended to mitigate the impact of potential large-scale retaliatory missile strikes by Iran.

U.S. command assessments suggest expectations of a rapid, short-duration conflict may be unrealistic. Iranian forces have already dispersed a significant portion of their missile launchers and reinforced air defenses to protect what are described as "missile cities.”

As diplomatic withdrawals accelerate and military assets continue to concentrate across the region, the trajectory of events suggests a volatile and narrowing window for de-escalation.