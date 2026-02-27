World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

War With Iran Appears Closer as U.S. and Allies Issue Evacuation Warnings

Incidents

The prospect of a military confrontation with Iran appears increasingly tangible as governments issue evacuation advisories and the United States expands its military footprint across the Middle East.

Military exercises Zulfiqar-99
Photo: Mehr News Agency by Mohammadreza Abbasi, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Military exercises Zulfiqar-99

The U.S. State Department has authorized the departure of non-emergency government personnel and family members from the American Embassy in Israel due to security risks, likely linked to heightened tensions with Iran. Officials noted that "individuals may wish to consider departing Israel while commercial flights remain available.”

China has urged its citizens to leave Iran as soon as possible amid growing regional tensions, according to Reuters. Canada has also called on its nationals to depart Iran. Meanwhile, Qatar Airways announced it would extend the suspension of most flights to Tehran through June 30.

In a further sign of diplomatic strain, the Iranian delegation has left Geneva and is returning to Tehran.

Limited Window for Sustained U. S. Air Campaign

Despite the continued buildup of air defense systems, military aircraft and munitions at bases across the Middle East over recent weeks, U.S. officials reportedly believe the Pentagon still lacks the forces or stockpiles required for a prolonged bombing campaign against Iran.

According to an American military official interviewed by The New York Times, U.S. forces stationed in the region would be capable of conducting continuous strikes for only seven to ten days.

Unprecedented Stealth Deployment

At the same time, Washington has deployed one of the most powerful groupings of stealth aircraft ever assembled in the region. For the first time, a significant concentration of F-22 Raptor and F-35 fighters has been observed. All variants of the F-35 are represented:

  • Air Force's F-35A,
  • carrier-based F-35C operated by Navy and Marine squadrons,
  • Marine Corps' vertical takeoff F-35B.

Satellite imagery captured by a Chinese commercial satellite recently showed eleven F-22 aircraft stationed at an air base in Israel. Pentagon officials later confirmed to The Wall Street Journal that Raptors had indeed been deployed to Israeli territory for the first time. According to the report, the move followed decisions by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to prohibit the United States from stationing forces on their soil.

Beyond the F-22 and F-35 deployments, the Pentagon appears to be preparing infrastructure for potential use of B-2 Spirit strategic bombers. The aircraft are not expected to be based directly in the Middle East. Meanwhile, the U.S. Air Force has deployed approximately 20 KC-135 and KC-46 aerial refueling tankers to bases in the Atlantic Ocean and the Mediterranean region. The same facilities hosted tanker aircraft last summer during Operation "Midnight Hammer,” where they played a critical operational role.

Force Dispersal and Iranian Preparations

The stealth fleet appears to be clearly divided between two host countries. All F-35 aircraft are reportedly based in Jordan, while F-22s have so far been observed only in Israel. The dispersal decision is likely intended to mitigate the impact of potential large-scale retaliatory missile strikes by Iran.

U.S. command assessments suggest expectations of a rapid, short-duration conflict may be unrealistic. Iranian forces have already dispersed a significant portion of their missile launchers and reinforced air defenses to protect what are described as "missile cities.”

As diplomatic withdrawals accelerate and military assets continue to concentrate across the region, the trajectory of events suggests a volatile and narrowing window for de-escalation.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Friendly Trump–Zelensky Call Signals Push for Rapid Peace Deal
World
Friendly Trump–Zelensky Call Signals Push for Rapid Peace Deal
Lavrov Says Moscow Sets No Deadlines on Ukraine Settlement
World
Lavrov Says Moscow Sets No Deadlines on Ukraine Settlement
Russia Faces Inflation Pressures Despite Expected Rate Cuts
Russia
Russia Faces Inflation Pressures Despite Expected Rate Cuts
Popular
Why Can't Russia Use Oreshnik Missile to Destroy Key Bridges in Ukraine?

Debate continues in Russia over why bridges and tunnels in Ukraine are not designated as priority targets and why there is no political will to deploy the Oreshnik missile against them

Why Can't Russia Use Oreshnik Missile to Destroy Key Bridges in Ukraine?
Mass Brawl at Moscow Shopping Center: Security Guards Attacked After Dispute
Mass Brawl at Moscow Shopping Center: Security Guards Attacked After Dispute
World Checkers Champion Drafted Into Assault Unit in Ukraine
Moscow Comments on Boat Incident Near Cuba as Havana Reports Armed Infiltration Attempt
Maria Sharapova’s Sugarpova: A Candy Empire That Vanished Without a Trace Andrey Mihayloff Why Can't Russia Use Oreshnik Missile to Destroy Key Bridges in Ukraine? Lyuba Lulko The Secret History of Car Body Styles: From Horse Carriages to Modern Icons Sergey Mileshkin
Ukraine Receives 1,000 Bodies as Russia Gets 35 in Latest Exchange
Friendly Trump–Zelensky Call Signals Push for Rapid Peace Deal
Lavrov Says Moscow Sets No Deadlines on Ukraine Settlement
Lavrov Says Moscow Sets No Deadlines on Ukraine Settlement
Last materials
Afghan Air Force Strikes Pakistani Nuclear Site and Military Targets
Maria Sharapova’s Sugarpova: A Candy Empire That Vanished Without a Trace
Nine-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped in Smolensk Found in Her Captor's Apartment
Son of Ukrainian Crime Figure Kidnapped in Bali Found Dismembered
Pakistan Declares 'Open War' as Fighting Erupts Along Afghan Border
Why Can't Russia Use Oreshnik Missile to Destroy Key Bridges in Ukraine?
World Checkers Champion Drafted Into Assault Unit in Ukraine
Mass Brawl at Moscow Shopping Center: Security Guards Attacked After Dispute
The Secret History of Car Body Styles: From Horse Carriages to Modern Icons
Ukraine Receives 1,000 Bodies as Russia Gets 35 in Latest Exchange
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.