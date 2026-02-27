Afghan Air Force Strikes Pakistani Nuclear Site and Military Targets

The Air Force of Afghanistan struck a nuclear facility in Pakistan and a military base in the Abbottabad area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Afghan broadcaster Ariana News reported.

Photo: Own work by Amnagondal, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Pakistan flag

The channel reported "hundreds killed and wounded.” According to its information, the injured were taken to hospitals.

According to the broadcaster, the target was a nuclear test site. It also reported a strike on the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) located in Kakul. This is the main training center of the Pakistan Army, responsible for the preparation and education of officer personnel.

Nuclear Powers Context

There are nine nuclear-armed states in the world. Of these, five — the United Kingdom, China, Russia, the United States and France — are officially recognized, with their nuclear status закрепed in the 1968 Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT). Countries that conducted nuclear tests after signing the treaty — India, North Korea and Pakistan — are considered unofficial nuclear powers. Israel represents a separate case, as there is no confirmed data regarding its nuclear tests.

Strikes Confirmed by Afghan Defense Ministry

Strikes on Pakistani military bases were earlier confirmed by Afghanistan's Ministry of Defense. The ministry reported that airstrikes were carried out on a military camp near the city of Faisalabad in Islamabad, an army district in Naushera, a military base in Jamrud, and targets in Abbottabad, where the PMA is located.

The targets were attacked in response to strikes on Kabul, Kandahar and Paktia carried out the previous day, the Afghan Defense Ministry added.

Renewed Border Clashes

After the Taliban returned to power in 2021, border conflicts between Afghanistan and Pakistan resumed. Armed clashes in the border zone reignited on February 24. Two days later, Afghan forces launched operations against Pakistan in Khost, Paktia, Nuristan and several other areas. Casualties have been reported on both sides.

Afghanistan and Pakistan have been engaged in a border dispute since 1947, when Pakistan gained independence following the partition of British India. The border between the two countries runs along the so-called Durand Line, stretching 2,600 kilometers, established by an agreement in 1893.

Further Escalation and International Reaction

On the evening of Thursday, February 26, Afghanistan launched a military operation against Pakistan along the entire Durand Line in response to Pakistani Air Force strikes on Afghan territory. During the night of February 27, a powerful explosion was heard in Kabul. According to TOLOnews, Afghanistan shot down a Pakistani aircraft that had entered its airspace. Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Asif declared an "open war” on the Taliban government in Afghanistan.

Amid the escalation, Russia's Foreign Ministry called on Afghanistan and Pakistan to return to the negotiating table and resolve their differences through political and diplomatic means. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Zamir Kabulov emphasized that Moscow is ready to act as a mediator between the two countries. Direct military clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan bode nothing good, the Kremlin said.

Moscow is "closely monitoring” the situation, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted.