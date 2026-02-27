Pakistan Declares 'Open War' as Fighting Erupts Along Afghan Border

Pakistan carried out airstrikes on the Afghan capital Kabul, as well as on the provinces of Kandahar and Paktia, according to statements from authorities in both countries.

A spokesperson for the Taliban said that no information had been received about casualties resulting from the airstrikes.

Conflicting Claims Over Casualties

Afghanistan's Ministry of Defense reported overnight that it had halted its operation along the border after "assigned objectives had been achieved.” According to the ministry, eight Taliban fighters were killed and eleven were wounded, while thirteen civilians were injured as a result of the Pakistani strike.

Pakistan's defense minister declared that Islamabad is now in an "open war” with Afghanistan and that Pakistani forces are delivering a "decisive response” to attacks by Taliban forces.

Taliban Announce Offensive Operations

Afghanistan has launched "large-scale offensive operations” along the border with Pakistan "in response to repeated provocations and violations” by Pakistani military forces, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid stated.

According to him, Taliban forces seized 15 Pakistani positions, with a significant number of Pakistani soldiers killed, as well as wounded and taken prisoner.

Islamabad's Position

Pakistan's Ministry of Information said that Taliban forces had opened "unprovoked fire” along the border and were met with an "immediate and effective response” from Pakistani security forces. Afghan forces, according to the ministry, suffered "heavy losses.”

Background to the Escalation

On February 22, Pakistani authorities announced that, in response to several terrorist attacks inside the country, they had carried out strikes against camps and shelters of Pakistan-based Taliban militants operating from Afghan territory. Kabul maintained that civilians were killed in those strikes and promised to respond to the attack.