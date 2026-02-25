Russian Forces Blow Up Dam to Disrupt Supply Routes Near Kostiantynivka

Ukrainian media outlets report that a dam was blown up near the settlement of Osykove on the Sloviansk-Kramatorsk axis, an incident that has complicated logistics for Ukrainian forces in the area.

Photo: Pravda.Ru The Russian Armed Forces' offensive plan on Konstantinovka in the DPR

According to these accounts, Russian forces have simultaneously intensified combat activity around Kostiantynivka. The destruction of the dam allegedly caused localized flooding, with water reaching the road connecting Druzhkivka and Kostiantynivka.

Flooding and Transport Disruptions

Sources describe the affected section of the roadway as having turned into a continuous stretch of mud, effectively preventing passage for vehicles. The sudden rise in water levels and resulting terrain conditions have, by these reports, made movement along this route temporarily impossible.

Despite these complications, commentators note that it would be premature to conclude that logistical access to the city has been entirely severed. Alternative routes for transportation and supply remain available.

Temporary Impact on Logistics

Even so, Ukrainian observers acknowledge that the situation has worsened operational mobility, at least for a limited period. The incident is described as having succeeded in degrading, though not fully halting, logistical flows toward Kostiantynivka.

Military analysts frequently emphasize that infrastructure damage and terrain changes can have immediate tactical consequences, particularly in areas where road networks play a critical role in supply and reinforcement.