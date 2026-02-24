Archival Footage Emerges of Russian Airborne Landing Near Kyiv

Archival footage has emerged showing the Russian airborne landing near Kyiv at the beginning of the special military operation (SMO). The video was published by a military blogger known as Veteran on Zapiski Veterana Telegram channel.

The video begins with scenes captured from a helicopter, followed by Russian paratroopers disembarking under fire and taking up positions on the ground. Smoke columns from destroyed equipment are visible throughout the footage, highlighting the intensity of the operation.

The special military operation began on February 24, 2022. The following day, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the Russian Armed Forces had successfully conducted an airborne operation at Hostomel Airfield, utilizing more than 200 helicopters.

According to former Chief of Army Aviation Lieutenant General Anatoly Surtsukov, Russian forces lost two attack helicopters during the operation — one Mi-35 and one Ka-52. Despite these losses, he assessed that the Russian forces achieved their operational objectives at the time.