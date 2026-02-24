Suicide Bomber Attacks Police Officers at Moscow Rail Hub

A powerful explosion occurred overnight near Savyolovsky Rail Terminal in Moscow, resulting in the death of a traffic police officer and serious injuries to two others. Russia's Investigative Committee released preliminary details of the incident, confirming that authorities have launched a criminal investigation.

Explosion on Savyolovsky Square

According to official information, the blast took place during the early hours of Tuesday, February 24. A man reportedly approached three police officers who were on duty at Savyolovsky Square and carried out a self-detonation. One officer was killed, while two others sustained severe injuries. The individual responsible for the explosion also died at the scene.

Preliminary Findings and Device Details

Initial reports indicate that the suspect held Russian citizenship. Law enforcement sources are examining possible links to external coordination. Media outlets reported that the improvised explosive device had an estimated yield equivalent to approximately 300 grams of TNT.

Criminal Case Opened

Investigators initiated criminal proceedings under Article 317 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Encroachment on the Life of a Law Enforcement Officer”) and Part 1 of Article 222.1 ("Illegal Trafficking of Explosive Devices”). Forensic specialists from the central office of the Investigative Committee joined the inquiry.

Victim Identified

The deceased officer was identified as Senior Lieutenant Denis Bratushchenko, aged 34. He served as a senior inspector in a separate traffic patrol battalion operating under the Moscow police structure. Officials stated that he joined the capital's police force in 2019. He is survived by his wife and two minor children.

Condition of the Injured Officers

The two injured traffic police officers were hospitalized in serious condition. Reports describe multiple shrapnel wounds affecting their limbs and bodies. At the time of the explosion, they were inside a patrol vehicle.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia stated that comprehensive assistance will be provided to the family of the deceased officer as well as to the injured personnel. Senior officials, including Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, were reported to have been informed of the situation.