World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Baikal Ice Tragedy: Eight Chinese Tourists Die After UAZ Vehicle Sinks Beneath Frozen Lake

Incidents

Eight tourists from China died on Lake Baikal after a UAZ vehicle carrying an excursion group broke through the ice and sank, according to reports from Baza Telegram channel.

Frozen Baikal Lake
Photo: Designed by Freepik by freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Frozen Baikal Lake

The visitors traveled by vehicle toward Cape Three Brothers when the driver failed to notice a crack in the ice. The vehicle fell into the freezing water. There were nine people in the vehicle at the time of the incident, and only one passenger managed to escape.

Conflicting Accounts of the Accident

Mash Telegram channel offered a different version of events, claiming that the driver attempted to pass between separated ice floes at speed. The vehicle reportedly became stuck before collapsing through the ice. The report notes that the driver had an opportunity to drop off the tourists but chose to take the risk.

Ice Routes Closed After Fatal Incident

Following the tragedy, authorities imposed a complete ban on vehicle movement across Baikal's ice routes. Local sources indicate that officials had already closed the crossing, although transportation services allegedly continued to operate.

According to available information, authorities initially scheduled the official opening of the ice road for February 12, but postponed it due to safety concerns. Officials later moved the date to February 17, yet the route never reopened. Restriction tapes now block the area.

Safer but Longer Travel Conditions

Travelers must now use ground-based routes instead of ice crossings. The change increases journey times but significantly improves safety conditions.

Earlier reports confirmed that eight Chinese tourists died when their UAZ vehicle sank beneath the ice on Lake Baikal. In a separate incident at the end of January, another foreign tourist died in a traffic accident on the frozen lake when an excursion vehicle overturned.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Making a Deal with Trump May Deprive Russia of Oil and Gas Control
Americas
Making a Deal with Trump May Deprive Russia of Oil and Gas Control
Customs Officers Find 64,000 Packs of Cigarettes Hidden on Passenger Bus
Society
Customs Officers Find 64,000 Packs of Cigarettes Hidden on Passenger Bus
Popular
Ukraine: The Ship Is Sinking, The Rats Are Leaving

Ukraine is facing mounting political tensions as internal disagreements, economic pressures, and institutional conflicts intensify, according to critics and observers

Ukraine: The Ship Is Sinking, The Rats Are Leaving
NATO Medical Aircraft Evacuate 200 Wounded Officers from Ukraine
NATO Medical Aircraft Evacuate 200 Wounded Officers from Ukraine
Trump Vs. Putin and Xi: Strait of Hormuz Drills Seen as Political Shield for Tehran
Porn Star Mary Rock Promises 16-Hour Reward to Russian Cross-Country Skier
Russian Figure Skaters Leave Olympics Without Medals for First Time Since 1960 Andrey Mihayloff Ukraine: The Ship Is Sinking, The Rats Are Leaving Lyuba Lulko Moscow and Tehran Near Agreement on Russian Gas Supplies via Azerbaijan Oleg Artyukov
Multiple Medical Aircraft Arrive at Rzeszów Airport Near Ukraine Border
Prince Andrew Controversy: Serial Sex Addict, Just Like Jeffrey Epstein
Top EU Spies See Little Chance of Peace in Ukraine in 2026
Top EU Spies See Little Chance of Peace in Ukraine in 2026
Last materials
Agent of Ukrainian Special Forces Killed in Stavropol Ahead of Russian Army Day Festivities
Russian Figure Skaters Leave Olympics Without Medals for First Time Since 1960
Prince Andrew Controversy: Serial Sex Addict, Just Like Jeffrey Epstein
Nutrition After 60: 10 Everyday Foods That Raise Serious Health Risks
NATO Medical Aircraft Evacuate 200 Wounded Officers from Ukraine
Ukraine: The Ship Is Sinking, The Rats Are Leaving
Trump Vs. Putin and Xi: Strait of Hormuz Drills Seen as Political Shield for Tehran
Nikita Filippov Wins Russia’s First Medal at 2026 Olympics
Multiple Medical Aircraft Arrive at Rzeszów Airport Near Ukraine Border
Customs Officers Find 64,000 Packs of Cigarettes Hidden on Passenger Bus
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.