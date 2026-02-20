Baikal Ice Tragedy: Eight Chinese Tourists Die After UAZ Vehicle Sinks Beneath Frozen Lake

Eight tourists from China died on Lake Baikal after a UAZ vehicle carrying an excursion group broke through the ice and sank, according to reports from Baza Telegram channel.

The visitors traveled by vehicle toward Cape Three Brothers when the driver failed to notice a crack in the ice. The vehicle fell into the freezing water. There were nine people in the vehicle at the time of the incident, and only one passenger managed to escape.

Conflicting Accounts of the Accident

Mash Telegram channel offered a different version of events, claiming that the driver attempted to pass between separated ice floes at speed. The vehicle reportedly became stuck before collapsing through the ice. The report notes that the driver had an opportunity to drop off the tourists but chose to take the risk.

Ice Routes Closed After Fatal Incident

Following the tragedy, authorities imposed a complete ban on vehicle movement across Baikal's ice routes. Local sources indicate that officials had already closed the crossing, although transportation services allegedly continued to operate.

According to available information, authorities initially scheduled the official opening of the ice road for February 12, but postponed it due to safety concerns. Officials later moved the date to February 17, yet the route never reopened. Restriction tapes now block the area.

Safer but Longer Travel Conditions

Travelers must now use ground-based routes instead of ice crossings. The change increases journey times but significantly improves safety conditions.

In a separate incident at the end of January, another foreign tourist died in a traffic accident on the frozen lake when an excursion vehicle overturned.