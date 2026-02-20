World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Agent of Ukrainian Special Forces Killed in Stavropol Ahead of Russian Army Day Festivities

Incidents

Law enforcement authorities in Stavropol neutralized a man suspected of preparing an attack timed to coincide with the Day of Defender of the Fatherland, RIA Novosti reports.

Russian special services with AK-74M assault rifles
Photo: vitalykuzmin.net by Кузьмин Виталий Владимирович, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Russian special services with AK-74M assault rifles

Sources indicate that the suspect planned to detonate an explosive device inside a building belonging to a state fund that supports participants in the special military operation. Investigators say the man assembled an explosive device, acquired its components, and concealed the materials in a hidden cache.

Authorities state that the suspect offered armed resistance during the arrest. Officers responded with return fire, which resulted in the suspect's death. Officials emphasize that the operation prevented a potential explosion in the city.

Information about the suspected attack emerged on February 20. Security services described the alleged incident as an attempted act of terrorism scheduled for the national holiday.

