Russian Military and Starlink: Officials Reveal Unusual Battlefield Use

Starlink satellite communication terminals reportedly appeared in limited use among certain Russian military units, primarily for deception tactics and deep-strike coordination. Valery Tishkov, head of the Main Communications Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces, made this statement during a broadcast on Russia-1.

Military Communications System Remains Stable

Tishkov emphasized that command personnel rely on domestically produced communication services. He stated that the combat control system operates reliably and consistently supports command and coordination functions across the front line. According to his remarks, isolated use of Starlink terminals did not define core military communications.

Starlink Shutdown and Operational Impact

Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko stated that recent Starlink restrictions did not disrupt Russian command and control systems within the operation zone. He noted that authorities had disabled the terminals for two weeks without reducing the effectiveness or operational tempo of unmanned systems units.

Satellite Restrictions and International Attention

Authorities introduced restrictions on SpaceX Starlink satellites over the combat zone on February 1, 2026. Both Ukrainian and Russian users encountered service limitations. Elon Musk, whose company develops the Starlink system, publicly stated that the measures successfully prevented Russian use of the satellite network.

Earlier reports from February 2024 by UNIAN, Newsweek, and Defense One described alleged Starlink terminal usage by Russian forces. SpaceX responded by stating that it does not cooperate with Russian authorities or the Russian military.

In 2025, Musk described Starlink as the backbone of the Ukrainian army, arguing that the front line would collapse without the service. At the same time, SpaceX periodically imposed access limitations affecting Ukrainian military connectivity, citing concerns about escalation risks.